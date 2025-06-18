Her Mom Got Into A Fight With Someone At The Nail Salon For Not Paying

Nomad_Soul - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One day, TikToker Ashley (@ashlelnok) found out that her mother nearly got into a physical fight with a customer who did not pay for the services they received at the nail salon.

Her mother sent her a whole voice recording describing the scene and called it “the throwdown at the nail salon.”

What started as a peaceful afternoon of pampering quickly escalated into a full-scale confrontation. So, there was this lady at the nail salon who was getting her nails done, but she kept complaining nonstop to the nail tech about the way her nails looked. She also made several unreasonable demands about what she wanted for her nails.

Finally, the nail tech packed up his supplies and exercised his right to refuse his business to this difficult customer.

The lady started freaking out and made her way toward the exit. Ashley’s mom’s nail lady, Lynn, called after the rude customer, saying that she still owed her $45 for a pedicure.

The lady refused to pay and threw a chair against the wall. Then, she left the store in a huff, slamming the door behind her.

Not wanting to let this sort of behavior slide, Ashley’s mom jumped out of her chair and ran after the lady in the parking lot. She confronted the lady for not paying for her pedicure and threatened to call the police.

The lady stomped up to her and started cussing and yelling in her face. She even shoved Ashley’s mom, so she pushed her back.

Ashley’s mom kept calling the lady a thief for not paying for a service she got done.

Finally, the lady went back into the nail salon to pay. Ashley’s mom didn’t just call this lady out; she escorted her back in with the sheer force of her voice and presence. Everyone in the salon was grateful to Ashley’s mom for bringing justice.

The entire time, the lady claimed that she had been planning to pay all along and was just going out to her car. Of course, Ashley’s mom didn’t believe a word she said, but at least she got the lady to pay Lynn.

