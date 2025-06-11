She Can’t Forgive Her Mom For Giving Her An Ultimatum And Picking Her Husband Over Her

It’s hurtful if you have a parent who fails to make you a priority in their life. Back when this girl was 15, she spoke up and let her mom know that her stepdad was making her feel uneasy.

She didn’t exactly say her stepdad was being a creep in those words, but she did admit to her mom that her stepdad was staring at her in an inappropriate way anytime she got done showering.

“I told her he made weird comments about my body. She told me I was being dramatic and that he was “just old-fashioned,'” she explained.

“That was the first time I stopped feeling safe in my house. I started avoiding him, staying at friends’ houses. Eventually, she gave me an ultimatum: ‘Stop trying to ruin my marriage or move out.'”

She got right out of the house when she was 17 and went to live with one of her friends and their family, who thankfully took her in.

A year later, she was all on her own, figuring things out as she went. She’s now 19, she has a little apartment she lives in, and she has a job.

She’s able to take care of herself, but it hasn’t been easy by any means, being this independent.

Several weeks ago, she heard from her mom for the first time in more than a year. Her mom mentioned she misses her and felt puzzled way back when she issued that ultimatum.

Her mom promised that her stepdad is a ‘different’ man these days. Her mom asked if they could meet up and have lunch together.

“She keeps saying I should forgive her, that ‘people make mistakes,’ and that I’m being cold by ignoring her,” she continued.

“But here’s the thing: she chose him. She heard what I said, and she picked him anyway. And now that I’ve gotten this far without her, I don’t know if I even want her back in my life.”

“But part of me feels like maybe I’m being unfair. She is my mom. Maybe she really does regret it. Maybe I should let her explain.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for not wanting to forgive her mom.

What do you think?

