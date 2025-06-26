She Had CPS Called On Her For Putting Her Baby In An Outfit Featuring A Political Candidate

dinaphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

About a week and a half ago, TikToker Victoria (@vicreboll) posted a video of her nine-month-old child in some of the outfits he has worn since he was born. One of the outfits featured a certain political candidate.

The next morning, a commenter reported her to Child Protective Services for child abuse and posted her home address online for everyone to see.

Now, her family’s safety is at risk because thousands of people have seen her address and know where she lives.

The person who did this made a fake profile to put her on blast. She has done extensive research to try to find herself and her address online, but she hasn’t been able to find it.

She also researched her husband, but his last place of residence was listed as his parents’ house.

So, that means someone from her hometown or someone who knows them well was behind it, which is all the more hurtful to her.

“While it is 100% okay to have a different belief than somebody else, it is not okay to bully and harass people and then put somebody’s safety in jeopardy,” said Victoria.

She added that if her son grows up to have a different belief system than her, she would be okay with it and would support him in any way she can.

Finally, she concluded that calling CPS on her will not change her and her husband’s beliefs. Her son is happy, healthy, loved, and well-fed, with a roof over his head, and that’s all that matters.

In the comments section, many TikTok users expressed their heartfelt sympathies to Victoria and agreed that personal beliefs were no reason to call CPS.

“People who waste resources and time of CPS workers should be arrested or fined. I’m so sorry! That’s absurd,” commented one user.

“To think CPS would even take this as a complaint and investigate is ridiculous. As a nurse who has reported actual physical abuse, and CPS not following through on those cases, just shows the level of incompetence. They should be focusing on real cases,” stated another.

“I am so sorry this happened to you! This is definitely out of hand. Regardless of my disapproval of our president, I would never do this, and I am so sorry you are going through this,” added a third.

@vicreboll Being accused of child abuse is nothing I ever imagined walking through. Waking up so sad, disappointed and hurt today. Praying for the heart of those who feel the need to bully and harass others over political beliefs. Regardless of what anyone thinks my son is happy healthy and thriving and our beliefs will never change. God bless you and God bless America ???? #fyp #fy ? original sound – Victoria B | First time mom

