Her Neighbor Snuck Over To Her Yard To Steal Dirt From Her

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You might expect neighbors to borrow a cup of sugar or maybe a lawn tool or two. But your dirt? That’s unheard of.

One woman recently discovered that her neighbor was sneaking over to scoop up piles of landscaping dirt that she was using for her own lawn.

In her video, TikToker Shannon Schmitt (@onehotschmitt) captured a man with a shovel and a woman standing by a large pile of dirt. Their white pickup truck was parked nearby, and some of the dirt could clearly be seen in the open truck bed.

When Shannon asked the neighbor what was going on, the man holding the shovel introduced himself as “Trouble.”

He proceeded to ask Shannon if she thought he was a thief. Shannon replied in the affirmative. He apologized and said he was not a thief.

So, Shannon asked him what company he was with. He was not from any company. He explained that this was a personal matter and that the “Hispanic gentleman” who put the dirt in Shannon’s yard told him that he could have some from the woman, who was Shannon’s neighbor.

The neighbor stated that she needed dirt at her house and that her friend, the man with the truck, was helping her bring it back to her place.

A man off-camera spoke up, saying that no one from the landscaping company they had hired had talked to them about this at all.

The man with the shovel offered to put the dirt back. The solution sounded good to Shannon, so the man began to scoop the dirt out of the truck.

Halfpoint – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

As the neighbor explained why she had wanted the dirt in the first place, the man started laughing maniacally and accused Shannon and the man off-camera of loving drama.

He also screamed and mocked Shannon and the other man in a sarcastic tone. Shannon told him that if the landscapers say he and her neighbor can have the dirt, they can come back the next day for it. But until then, she needed all landscaping materials until the project was completed.

Shannon’s neighbor started telling Shannon where she lived in the neighborhood, but the man instructed her to stop talking about the matter.

At the end of the video, Shannon zoomed in on the truck’s license plate. Obviously, the man was upset about getting caught and having to do the work to put all the dirt back where it came from.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan