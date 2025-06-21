She Left The Family Vacation Early After Her Stepmom Cruelly Referred To Her As The Practice Child

Sometimes, people say things so mean that there’s no way to misconstrue them as simply a joke. This 24-year-old girl’s dad got remarried to a woman named Claire two years ago, and Claire is only a decade older than she is.

Claire’s closeness in age to her own number of years spent on this planet isn’t something she feels comfortable with, but she’s attempted to be polite to Claire regardless.

That’s really gotten her nowhere, as she and Claire not only have failed to bond in any way, but Claire is also mean to her.

“She constantly makes little comments about how my dad ‘got it right the second time’ or how ‘trial runs are important,'” she explained.

Those are not jokes; those are cruel remarks intentionally aimed at making her feel bad about herself. Anyway, last week her family went on vacation together, and Claire planned the whole thing.

The trip was meant to help their family grow closer together, not tear them apart. Things started off alright, but while having dinner together one evening, Claire said something rude again, and she couldn’t take it.

In front of all the people on the vacation, Claire called her a ‘practice kid’ and mentioned her dad had learned from her what he should not do as a parent.

“I laughed awkwardly at first, but it honestly hit a nerve. I was raised by my dad as a single parent, and we were really close growing up,” she added.

“I told Claire it wasn’t funny, and she said I was being sensitive and ruining the mood. I left the trip two days early.”

“My dad begged me to stay and said she didn’t mean it that way, but I was over it. Now he’s upset with me for ‘making things awkward’ and says I should’ve just ignored her. I feel like I was the only one treated like a joke on a trip that was supposed to bring us closer.”

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to leave the family vacation after Claire was nasty to her, and her dad failed to stick up for her.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

