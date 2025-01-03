Her Manager Paid For Her To Get A Hotel Room After She Said She Was Too Scared To Drive Home In The Snow

Nejron Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

There is no shortage of terrible boss stories, and I’m sure you have a few yourself, but we rarely hear about the good guys, the managers who make your job worthwhile.

Faith, who goes by @faithmers on TikTok, is talking about how she got fired from one job, which seemingly was a blessing in disguise, as then she went to work for someone pretty amazing.

Faith got fired from that particular job where she was bartending after she worked 14 hours straight on Valentine’s Day, even though she was supposed to have only worked a 7-hour shift.

Faith was so exhausted from spending 14 hours on her feet that she was no longer smiling when she was pouring drinks for customers, which is understandable.

However, Faith’s manager pulled her into his office, slammed the door behind her with so much force the walls shook, and snapped that because she was an “entitled brat,” she would be losing her job.

Faith then landed a job at a restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, bartending there. One day, Faith arrived at work, and it was just dumping ice and snow outside all day.

“I was so scared to drive home because I live 40 minutes away from work and all back roads, which are twists and turns,” Faith explained in her video.

“I was devastatingly scared to drive home that my manager bought me a hotel room so that I would be safe and sound.”

“That is on good management. That is on working for people who care about you as a person and not just an employee, and that is for going where you’re valued.”

Faith says you should make sure you work for the type of people who are like her second manager instead of her first: people who have a heart and don’t just use you.

“My manager called my husband after I had a ruptured ovarian cyst, and she took me to the ER and told him to meet us there. I felt so safe,” one person commented on Faith’s video.

“The owner of a restaurant I used to work at would rent a van and pick us up when the weather was bad so we didn’t have to drive,” someone else said.

“I stay with my job cause of my owner. I deal with a lot from customers, but the way he treats me makes it better than any other place,” a third person remarked.