Her Husband’s Affair Was Extremely Public, So She’s Unsure Of How To Recover From It

This 38-year-old woman’s 42-year-old husband has a career in an industry that is all about the optics. She’s spent close to ten years married to her husband, and she’s been integrated into what her husband does for work.

Who you know and what you look like are two of the most important things in her husband’s career, and those things matter more than ethics or honesty.

Pretty much everyone in the industry cheats, but nobody bothers talking about what goes on. Also, everyone is fake; although they come across as true friends, they’re just in it for the connections.

So, you can see why she wasn’t exactly shocked that none of these people from her husband’s industry bothered to warn her about his affair, but she still feels insulted regardless.

Her husband cheated on her with a gorgeous woman who’s much younger than she is. Although the affair was kept under wraps in the beginning, it turned quite public.

“Before I could process anything, she was suddenly everywhere. Plus-one to weddings, business dinners, events, and charity galas. They even co-hosted things. I wasn’t just left out, I felt like I’d been replaced,” she explained.

“They weren’t just having an affair, they were building a power couple image at the very events where I used to stand beside him.”

“And I was expected to be calm, not make a scene, because otherwise I’d risk being labeled the ‘angry wife.’ Meanwhile, she laughed and charmed her way through. Some even rooted for them.”

She wishes her husband had kept the affair a secret, as people still would have recognized her as his wife. Since her husband paraded around with his affair partner, she feels like he stole even more from her.

She feels embarrassed that her husband canceled her out and chose to be seen with his affair partner instead.

She’s not sure her husband cares to fix their marriage, but if he does want that, it’s going to be tough to undo all of the public damage he did.

Oh, and she doesn’t want you to tell her to file for divorce, because that’s not something she’s interested in pursuing.

“He sent a message, whether he meant to or not, that I’m no longer the person he chooses. And he did it in front of everyone whose opinions he actually cares about,” she continued.

“We can’t even cut all these people off. Is it even worth staying? He was with her for almost 2 years.”

What advice do you have for her?

