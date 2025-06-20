A Man Scratched On Her Ceiling And Tried To Break Into The Airbnb She Was Staying In, So She Escaped Through The Basement Window

Every year, TikToker Makenzie (@itsmakenziejene) and her dad go on a skiing trip in Colorado and stay at an Airbnb.

This year was no different, except they were actually in danger in the home they were renting. So, the father-daughter duo rented the place from a nice older woman whom they met upon their arrival.

The woman informed them that she would not be staying in the home while they were there for the weekend, but she had a roommate who worked a lot and would come home late at night. His room was upstairs, so Makenzie and her dad would have the entire basement area to themselves.

On the first night, they went to bed without any issue. The next day, they went skiing and came back to the house for the evening.

Makenzie took the bedroom that was closest to the stairs, and her dad was in a room on the other side of the basement.

Just when she was starting to drift off on the second night, she suddenly heard the roommate talking to someone upstairs. They were yelling back and forth.

As she continued listening to the male voices, she realized that the voices belonged to the same person, and the man was having a conversation with himself.

Eventually, it got quiet, and Makenzie nodded off. The next night, the same routine happened again, but this time, it was even worse.

The man began throwing objects, stomping on the floor, and yelling at himself. He was very angry and was displaying homicidal behavior.

He started to knock, bang, and scratch on the ceiling of Makenzie’s room. He knew that there were guests down in the basement.

Then, she heard him run up and down the stairs. She got out of bed and stood at the bottom of the basement stairs. He would stop in front of the door that led to the basement and run off again.

Suddenly, he began jiggling the doorknob. Makenzie woke her dad up and told him that the guy living upstairs seemed to be having some sort of mental episode and was trying to break into the basement.

Makenzie and her dad listened to all the commotion going on upstairs and concluded that they were in danger.

They tried to contact the Airbnb host, but they were unable to reach her because it was so late at night. So, they each grabbed a knife from the kitchen and escaped through the window of the basement. They then had to crawl to the front of the house and call the police.

The police opened the door to let them pack up their stuff and leave. When they finally talked to the Airbnb host about the guy, she claimed that she had never experienced any issues with him.

She described him as a “really nice, young Christian man” who worked for a delivery service. He was saving up money to become a Christian missionary.

Nothing came of it since the police never confronted him. But now, Makenzie will never stay in another Airbnb with other people in the home.

