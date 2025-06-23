She Offended Her Entitled Stepdaughter By Telling Her To Get A Job If She Wants A New Car

nikkimeel - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman and her husband share a five-year-old son together, and her husband has an 18-year-old daughter named Sally from his first marriage.

Sally is literally the worst. She’s spoiled, manipulative, and entitled. Sally has played the divorce card to make her husband and his ex-wife feel sorry for her and give her anything she pleases.

“As a result, she is now a lazy adult, has poor grades in school, no perspective, no job, no desire to get a job or do something with her life,” she explained.

“Although my husband and her bio mom are both responsible for how she turned out, instead of coming together and working towards helping her do something, they prefer to blame each other, and they do everything they can to undermine the other one.”

“For example, if my husband punishes Sally by not giving her spending money, her mom will immediately throw money at her. If her mom takes her car away as a punishment, my husband will immediately give her his car to use to go places.”

It’s so bizarre to her to have to witness this. She questions her husband about how he parents Sally in a drastically different way than their son, and his excuse is that she’s a rational woman he can effectively work with, while Sally’s mom is not.

She thinks her husband and his ex are both at fault for creating the monster that is Sally, and Sally is not her daughter, so she’s not really her problem. She’s just grateful that she doesn’t have to spend a lot of time around Sally since she’s that miserable.

Sally is currently on summer break, and her car broke down. She obviously needs a new car so she can hang out with her friends and go to parties.

Her husband and his ex have one car each, which they both use to commute to and from work, and neither of them wants to purchase a new car for Sally.

She has two cars – one is a huge SUV gifted to her by her company, and she also has a little car that she takes to town since it’s easy to park compared to the SUV. Sally said she could have one of her cars, but she declined to let Sally hop behind the wheel and drive off with one.

“She insisted and said I don’t need two cars at the same time, but she needs one to get around. I told her she is free to use the public transportation or get a job and buy one herself,” she added.

“Now Sally is going around to my husband’s relatives complaining that I am trying to exploit her and send her to work. I had a good laugh about this with my husband’s sister, but my MIL claims I could have just refused instead of telling her to get a job.”

“I am a little confused about what is so bad about telling an adult to get a job. It’s not like I sent a 12-year-old to work for her food or anything.”

What do you think?

