Her Sister Wants One Of Her Embryos After Three Rounds Of IVF Failed, And She’s Out Of Money

Three years ago, this 29-year-old woman decided to freeze her eggs. She’s been on the fence about having children, but she did this so that she would have a chance one day.

Her 33-year-old sister has spent years trying to get pregnant without any luck. Her sister has undergone three rounds of IVF and two miscarriages.

Her sister has no more viable embryos, and she doesn’t have any money left to keep on trying to have a baby.

A week ago, her sister phoned her in tears, stating her doctor advised her that she could get a donor egg and that would be a good way to keep trying to get pregnant.

“Then she just asks if she can use one of mine. like it’s a…hand-me-down. I laughed because I literally thought she was joking. She wasn’t,” she explained.

“She said you don’t even want kids, and they’re just sitting there like they’re leftovers or something. I told her I’m still not sure, but that doesn’t mean I’m ready to give away something that could literally be my child one day.”

“She flipped and said I’m being selfish and playing God, and that if the roles were reversed, she wouldn’t even hesitate. Our mom’s now texting me guilt trips like this is your niece or nephew we’re talking about, and my sister posted a cryptic Facebook status about how some people hoard blessings out of spite.”

She understands her sister’s heart is broken because she’s invested years trying to have a baby, and that hasn’t come to fruition.

She hates that her sister is so upset, but she didn’t go through all of the trouble freezing her eggs to hand them over to her sister to use.

Her sister is treating her like she stole her dream of being a mom from her because she doesn’t want to fork over an embryo.

“IDK. Maybe I am being selfish. I just didn’t think I’d have to feel like the villain for not donating a literal embryo to my sister. Am I?” she wondered.

