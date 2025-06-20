She Was Living In Her In-Laws’ Garage When Her Husband Blindsided Her With A Divorce, And Then His Family Kicked Her Out

When TikToker @dlafontaine2 was married to her husband, they moved into the finished garage space at his parents’ house to save money in order to buy a house of their own.

So, they were living there, and everything was going well. They even celebrated one of their wedding anniversaries.

But one day, her husband came home and announced that they needed to get a divorce. He had never mentioned anything about it before, and he hadn’t seemed unhappy, so she was confused.

She wanted to talk about it, but he refused to. He then moved into the main house, leaving her to her own space.

When his mother found out, she came to her crying, saying that she didn’t understand why he was doing this.

She reassured her that she could stay as long as she liked. One of her husband’s older sisters was also going through a divorce at this time, so they bonded over that.

Later on, she discovered that her husband was cheating on her, and that was why he wanted a divorce. She confronted him, but he told her that she was being crazy. She then spilled the news to his mom and showed her all the proof.

One day, she realized that everyone was going behind her back to do the divorce paperwork, even though they could’ve just sat down and done it together, because she was willing to sign whatever was needed.

Now that the divorce was finally happening, it seemed his family had a change of heart about her.

The next thing she knew, his sister stopped responding to her texts, and his mother was asking her to move out by the end of next month because she was “harassing her children.”

Luckily, she had a new apartment lined up already. Her friends helped her move out. She never got served with the divorce paperwork because he didn’t know where she lived, so she decided to file the paperwork for him. He never showed up to the court date, so she won by default.

After the divorce, she met a nice man and started dating him. They joined a large cycling community, so word spread about their relationship.

Her ex-husband accused her of cheating on him with this new man and claimed that was why they had gotten divorced in the first place, completely twisting the whole story around. Luckily, she managed to escape that toxic family.

