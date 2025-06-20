His Employee Faked A Workplace Injury And Got Caught On Camera

When TikToker Kobe (@kobeneez) used to be a manager at Amazon, he was in charge of 300 employees, so there was no shortage of drama.

Most of his employees were between the ages of 18 and 72. One of his 20-year-old employees was pregnant, and she was going around the warehouse telling everyone about the news.

Finally, she came to him saying that she needed accommodations for her shift due to her pregnancy. So, he gave her smaller tasks to do and told her that she could take her time with them. He would cover for her for the rest of her duties.

Halfway through the shift, she called him over to tell him that she had slipped and hit her head on the floor, which caused her to faint, so she now had a concussion. She had a gash on her head, so of course, he believed the story was true.

They went to talk to the safety manager, who used to be in the Marines and was a very hardcore person. Kobe said that the girl needed emergency medical services because she had gotten hurt.

The safety manager questioned her about how she slipped and informed her that there were security cameras in place. After 30 minutes, the safety manager called Kobe over to consult with him about an issue.

He let Kobe know that his employee had just been terminated and a police report would be filed because she had basically tried to steal from the company. While receiving medical care, it became clear that the girl’s story did not line up with her injuries.

The safety manager had Kobe watch some footage from the cameras, which showed the girl hitting her head on a ramp repeatedly until it started gushing blood.

Then, she pretended to faint on the floor. She remained on the floor until someone noticed her and picked her up.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared some of the dramatic events they have encountered while on the job.

“I’m an ex-paramedic, and I saw cops go to a man’s house and tell him his wife was cheating on him. They had no reason to do that, but they did,” wrote one user.

“I’m so glad my warehouse is normal. My old one had a girl try and call me a racist, and when I called her out, she got so mad. I got suspended, and she tried to hit me with her car,” stated another.

“Sounds like my warehouse. We actually had a shooting over someone sleeping with someone’s ex,” commented a third.

Emily Chan