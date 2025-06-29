She Asked Out A Guy At The Gym, But It Turns Out He’s Married With Kids, So She Feels Humiliated

  |  
Jun 29, 2025
Young beautiful smiling hipster woman in white dress.
halayalex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It takes a lot of courage to ask someone out in real life (and not on the internet), no matter if you’re a girl or a guy! This girl is an avid gym goer, and she has been going early in the mornings for the last year.

She understands that the gym is not a location where people go to socialize and get asked out, but she saw a man who really caught her eye.

He’s been there in the mornings at the same time as her, and he’s the most muscular man she’s ever seen at the gym.

“He didn’t really talk to anyone, just came in, did some ridiculous weightlifting, and left after an hour. I had told my friends about him, and they pushed me to ask him out since it was clear I was getting distracted and should just get it over with,” she explained.

Last week, after thinking it over, she decided to shoot her shot and ask this guy out for coffee with her. She’s never been that forward before, and it didn’t work out in the way that she had hoped.

As luck would have it, this guy is twice her age, married, and has kids.

“So, of course, we did the whole awkward laugh and wave goodbye thing, but now I feel so embarrassed and too anxious to go to the gym, I’ve missed this whole week,” she added.

“I know this is probably not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but…this is the most embarrassed I’ve felt in my life.”

What advice do you have for her, and would you feel humiliated if you were in her position, or would you let it go?

halayalex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person
halayalex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read


By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

