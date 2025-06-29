Her Mom Is Breaking Down And Crying Because She Wants To Quit Gymnastics, And It’s Her Mom’s Whole Life

This 18-year-old young woman has been a gymnast ever since she was 2 years old. So now that she plans to quit and become a doctor, her mother is having a “mental breakdown” because the sport (and her involvement in it) is basically her mom’s entire life.

Apparently, her mom, who is 41, is a former member of the Soviet Union, where gymnastics is still extremely popular, hence her obsession. That’s why, right after she was born, her mom was super excited to get her into the sport.

“My mom started stretching me when I was very young, running, resistance training, literally anything that might make me better at it than anyone else,” she recalled.

And today, she has grown into a very skilled gymnast. While she doesn’t like to sound cocky, she admits that she’s won a lot of competitions. Even so, she honestly doesn’t enjoy gymnastics that much and wouldn’t “willingly” participate in the sport for fun.

Her mother, on the other hand, has made being a sort of “gymnastics mom” her whole identity. Her mom would sit through every practice until she was around 16 years old, which she always found embarrassing. Additionally, when they weren’t at the gym, her mom’s free time would be filled with stitching her leotards and driving her to practices or competitions.

“Her whole life is my gymnastics. I don’t really think [my mom] has any hobbies,” she admitted.

Nonetheless, she recently turned 18, finished school, and plans to complete her military service before heading to college. She ultimately wants to become a doctor, as she has suffered from some bone and muscle issues and hopes to help others one day.

“Plus, being able to literally replace someone’s joint in a way is really cool, and I want to do things like that,” she detailed.

“I’m really excited about all of it, and it’s all that I have wanted to do.”

She thinks her mother is having some sort of mental breakdown over it, though, because her mom has begun crying constantly, yelling at her, and acting flat-out “weird.” Her mom doesn’t want her to leave and believes she’s “wasting” all the effort they’ve invested in her gymnastics.

Moreover, her mom accused her of being unappreciative and actually claimed she was going to “get fat” once she stopped being a gymnast.

She finds the whole situation very embarrassing, particularly since her mom has never behaved like this before. And now, she has no idea what to do.

“Obviously, I don’t want to continue with gymnastics, but I feel kind of guilty about making her so distressed. And it’s kind of hard to say no to her. I know what I want, but when she’s so unhappy with it, it’s kind of hard,” she vented.

This has left her wondering how to follow her dreams without feeling so guilty about upsetting her mother.

Does it seem like her mother is trying to live vicariously through her? Is that unfair? What advice would you give her?

