Her Coworker Asked For Her Tax Refund To Fund A Vacation

Alex Waltner - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When money is the topic of conversation, some people are bound to get weird about it. Money changes people. Money makes people greedy.

That’s why many financial advisors recommend you keep it a secret when you come into money, such as winning the lottery.

This woman received her tax refund a week ago, and it came out to $3,000. She’s planning on applying her new cash to a security deposit, so she can change apartments.

Well, this got out in her office, and all of her coworkers began gossiping about what she’s going to do with her pile of cash.

“Now my desk neighbor thinks this makes me the workplace bank, apparently. She straight up asked me to lend her $500 for her vacation because ‘you just got all that money back from taxes anyway’ like ma’am, that’s literally MY money that the government was holding hostage all year,” she explained.

“When I said no, she hit me with, ‘Wow, I thought we were friends,’ and now she’s telling everyone I’m being greedy with my ‘windfall.'”

“Bestie, that refund is already spent on adult responsibilities, not funding your trip to Cancun. The audacity is truly unmatched…Anyone else have coworkers who think your financial business is their emergency fund? Wild times out here [for real].”

Look, not to shame anyone here, but I would just like to know why she felt the need to disclose to her coworkers that she was getting a $3,000 tax refund.

That’s not something I would advise sharing with your friends in the office, or otherwise. With that being said, shame on her coworker for being so entitled that she thinks she deserves a piece of that tax refund.

What do you think, and what advice do you have for her about discussing her finances in public?

You can read the original post below.

