He Matched With A Girl Who Just Revealed Her Cognitive Disability, And He’s Worried About Meeting Her In Person Now

Olga - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you met someone on a dating app who admitted to you that they had a disability of some kind, would you still be interested in going out on a date with them, or would you shut it down for fear of how hard the future with them could be?

This 25-year-old man has never before had a girlfriend, so he decided to hop online in the hopes of finding love. He quickly matched with a 24-year-old girl, whom he couldn’t help but be excited about.

“We have so many things in common and have been talking about our futures, dreams, everything. It’s been really amazing,” he explained.

“At first, she said I could only meet her when her parents were home, which felt a little weird but I went with it.”

Although he found that comment bizarre, he didn’t question this girl about it, as perhaps she has helicopter parents, even though she’s an adult.

This girl has sent him dozens of voice messages in which she’s literally sobbing with happiness over the connection they’re forming.

It made him feel good about himself and like he’s some kind of a catch. However, then this girl revealed to him that she has a disability, and it’s of the cognitive kind.

“Looking back, some of the grammar mistakes or when she didn’t understand my jokes make sense now, I thought she was just nervous,” he added.

“I really like her, but the thing is, she can’t have a job or drive because of her condition. I’m scared that I might end up being the one who makes all the big decisions and responsibilities if we ever become serious.”

She has told him she’s interested in having kids, even though her disability could be genetic, and something she passes on.

So, there are a lot of future considerations with her condition that he has to take a moment to think about. Also, he has autism, and although he’s high functioning, he’s concerned about what life will look like for him if he’s in charge of dealing with this girls needs too, as she most likely will require support on his end, and not just financially since she can’t work.

He feels terrible to quit speaking to her and back out of meeting her in real life, as she’s so thrilled about him and a potential relationship.

He’s convinced he’ll start crying if and when it comes time to walk away from her.

“I don’t want to hurt her, but I also want to be realistic about what this means for both of us. Has anyone been in a similar situation?” he wondered.

“How do you navigate a relationship like this without feeling overwhelmed or guilty? I really care about her, but I’m conflicted and not sure what to do.”

