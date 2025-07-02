His Dying Ex Wants Him To Raise Her Affair Baby, Otherwise The Boy Will Go Into Foster Care

Serhii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

If your dying ex came to you and asked you to raise their affair baby as your own, what would you say? Would you be up to the task, or would you immediately shut them down?

This man spent four years in a relationship with his ex, and they split up a bit more than two years ago after she got pregnant with another man’s baby.

“She had been seeing someone else behind my back, and when she told me, it shattered me. I won’t lie, I was angry,” he explained.

“I felt betrayed. I cut contact and tried to move on. The guy she left me for completely disappeared. Never stepped up.”

“Never even put his name on the birth certificate, from what I understand. She raised the baby on her own. I didn’t reach out. I assumed it was none of my business anymore.”

So, he hasn’t seen or heard from his ex, but then, out of the blue, she reached out to him. Apparently, she’s gravely ill, and what she has is terminal.

His ex didn’t mention how much longer she has left to live, but he’s guessing she has limited time on this earth. He did agree to meet up with her in person, and when he did, she shocked him with her request.

She wanted to know if he would care for her son when she passed away. His ex’s family situation isn’t the greatest, as she’s estranged from many of her loved ones, or they are unable to assume guardianship of her son.

His ex is worried about her child landing in foster care, which will absolutely happen if he declines to take the little boy in.

Serhii – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She said I was the only person who ever made her feel safe. That, even after everything, she trusts me more than anyone,” he added.

“I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say. Part of me still feels hurt by how things ended. And this kid…he’s not mine. I’ve never met him.”

“But she showed me pictures. She told me stories. He’s almost two now. Just a little boy who doesn’t understand any of this.”

He is not currently a dad, nor does he think he’s capable of stepping up to the plate like that to be a parent. However, he can’t quit thinking of how this poor child will end up in foster care and won’t have a loving home if he fails to adopt him.

While he could easily sit here and say that it’s not on him to help out his ex and assume the burden of caring for her child, he can’t tell her no.

It’s not that he feels like he owes his ex in some way; it’s that her son never asked to be in a sad situation, and he’s a defenseless child.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m trying to figure out what steps I’d even need to take. I just know that I haven’t been able to sleep since she asked me. I feel like my whole world has turned upside down,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read









Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski