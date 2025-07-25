A Hospital Almost Ruined A Safe Haven Surrender, So She Told The Mom To Bring Her Baby To A Fire House Instead

annaperevozkina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A few weeks ago, TikToker Monica Kelsey (@safehavenbabyboxes) received a call on her hotline from a mother who wanted to surrender her baby in Indianapolis.

Monica is the founder of a nonprofit organization called Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which helps provide a safe and legal alternative to abandoning newborn babies.

She gave the mother directions to the nearest hospital. Then, she contacted the hospital to let them know the mother was on her way.

She spoke with the charge nurse of the emergency room and explained that under the Safe Haven law, the mother would walk in, hand over her child, and walk away with no questions asked.

The nurse told Monica that they could not leave a baby unattended in the ER and kept talking over her. Monica decided to hang up and contact the fire station up the road instead.

The fire station had a baby box, and Monica had worked with them before. So, they understood the importance of getting it right.

She redirected the mother to the fire station because she felt that the hospital would’ve messed up the safe haven surrender. The fire station location treated the mother with love, grace, and respect, unlike the hospital.

Monica reached out to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) to inform them about the rudeness she faced when speaking with the hospital.

Her experience with the hospital showed that not every facility is prepared to follow the law, which puts vulnerable babies and distressed parents at risk.

annaperevozkina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The overwhelming support from TikTok users in the comments section reflects just how much people believe in the mission behind Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“The Safe Haven Law is the reason I was blessed with my daughter, and I’m thankful every day that this law exists and that her birth mom did the right thing! I am forever blessed with my princess because this made it safe for her to do the right thing!” exclaimed one user.

“With women losing their rights, especially in certain states, the Safe Haven Law is something that every hospital should be educated about and respect. Why are we, as a society, devaluing women?” pointed out another.

“Safe haven laws are so important. I’m sure mom was already wrecked inside by this decision she made. Surrendering a baby should get more respect. She could’ve dumped this baby anywhere or shaken the baby. This baby is now safe instead. Stop the judgment,” stated a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan