A Hospital Almost Ruined A Safe Haven Surrender, So She Told The Mom To Bring Her Baby To A Fire House Instead

  |  
Jul 25, 2025
Follow Us
young mother swaddling a newborn baby
annaperevozkina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A few weeks ago, TikToker Monica Kelsey (@safehavenbabyboxes) received a call on her hotline from a mother who wanted to surrender her baby in Indianapolis.

Monica is the founder of a nonprofit organization called Safe Haven Baby Boxes, which helps provide a safe and legal alternative to abandoning newborn babies.

She gave the mother directions to the nearest hospital. Then, she contacted the hospital to let them know the mother was on her way.

She spoke with the charge nurse of the emergency room and explained that under the Safe Haven law, the mother would walk in, hand over her child, and walk away with no questions asked.

The nurse told Monica that they could not leave a baby unattended in the ER and kept talking over her. Monica decided to hang up and contact the fire station up the road instead.

The fire station had a baby box, and Monica had worked with them before. So, they understood the importance of getting it right.

She redirected the mother to the fire station because she felt that the hospital would’ve messed up the safe haven surrender. The fire station location treated the mother with love, grace, and respect, unlike the hospital.

Monica reached out to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) to inform them about the rudeness she faced when speaking with the hospital.

Her experience with the hospital showed that not every facility is prepared to follow the law, which puts vulnerable babies and distressed parents at risk.

young mother swaddling a newborn baby
annaperevozkina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The overwhelming support from TikTok users in the comments section reflects just how much people believe in the mission behind Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

“The Safe Haven Law is the reason I was blessed with my daughter, and I’m thankful every day that this law exists and that her birth mom did the right thing! I am forever blessed with my princess because this made it safe for her to do the right thing!” exclaimed one user.

“With women losing their rights, especially in certain states, the Safe Haven Law is something that every hospital should be educated about and respect. Why are we, as a society, devaluing women?” pointed out another.

“Safe haven laws are so important. I’m sure mom was already wrecked inside by this decision she made. Surrendering a baby should get more respect. She could’ve dumped this baby anywhere or shaken the baby. This baby is now safe instead. Stop the judgment,” stated a third.

@safehavenbabyboxes

A hospital in Indianapolis would have screwed up this safe haven surrender, so we sent a mom in crisis to a fire station. #monicakelsey #beyondthebox #changingthenarrative #hospital

? original sound – Monica Kelsey
By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

More About:

Her Husband Thought Their Daughter Got A Rash At Daycare, But The Real Culprit Was In The Sensory Bin

Her Husband Thought Their Daughter Got A Rash At Daycare, But The Real Culprit Was In The Sensory Bin
July 24, 2025

By 

She’s Exposing The Dark Side Of Thrift Stores And How People Treat Them Like Dumpsters

She’s Exposing The Dark Side Of Thrift Stores And How People Treat Them Like Dumpsters
July 24, 2025

By 

She Spent Over $850 After Her Flight Got Pushed To Another Day, And She Says The Airline Refuses To Reimburse Her

She Spent Over $850 After Her Flight Got Pushed To Another Day, And She Says The Airline Refuses To Reimburse Her
July 24, 2025

By 

Her Husband Started Acting Differently One Day Out Of Nowhere, Then Said He Wants A Divorce

Her Husband Started Acting Differently One Day Out Of Nowhere, Then Said He Wants A Divorce
July 24, 2025

By 

Her Ex Dropped The Ball On Their Daughter’s Birthday Party, But Other People (Plus A Total Stranger) Saved The Day

Her Ex Dropped The Ball On Their Daughter’s Birthday Party, But Other People (Plus A Total Stranger) Saved The Day
July 24, 2025

By 

She Wanted One Night To Herself, But Her Husband Couldn’t Handle The Kids Alone

She Wanted One Night To Herself, But Her Husband Couldn’t Handle The Kids Alone
July 23, 2025

By 