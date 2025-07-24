Her Ex Dropped The Ball On Their Daughter’s Birthday Party, But Other People (Plus A Total Stranger) Saved The Day

demphoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A while ago, TikToker @behind_da_pine told her ex that he would be responsible for throwing their daughter’s birthday party this year because she didn’t know anyone in the area where they lived. She had no family around or anyone she could invite to a birthday party.

He agreed to throw the party, but when the time came, their daughter’s birthday came and went without him lifting a finger to plan a single thing.

So, of course, she had to put together a last-minute party by herself. She invited a friend and asked the friend to invite her siblings and their kids.

She worked as a mobile bartender, so she had tables to set up for the party. The night before the party, she bartended at a private event and told the host all about her daughter’s birthday party the next day. She planned on picking up pizza.

The host asked her why she didn’t just have the pizza delivered. She told him that she was trying to save money. In response, he reached for his wallet, handed her $280, and told her to take care of her daughter.

Not only did he give her the money, but he also gave her two large pans of catered food from a restaurant.

She took the food to work and put it in the cooler. Her coworkers would heat it up for her at 2 p.m., and her boss was making a princess unicorn cake for her daughter.

She did not expect her boss to bake a cake for her daughter at all, but she is extremely grateful for the kindness and generosity that everyone has shown her.

Even though her ex dropped the ball, these people, including a total stranger, were able to save the day. Her daughter ended up having a blast, and it was the best party she ever had!

The fact that her ex did not put any effort into party planning after he said he would handle it was unforgivable. But it was a reminder that community is very important and that your village can step in when people fall short.

