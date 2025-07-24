Her Husband Thought Their Daughter Got A Rash At Daycare, But The Real Culprit Was In The Sensory Bin

nadezhda1906 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One time, when TikToker Sam’s (@thatcoxsam) husband picked up their daughter from daycare, he noticed that a rash was starting to form on her legs as he put her into the car seat. He called Sam to tell her about the rash, which didn’t look too concerning.

When they got home, Sam examined their daughter. She saw that the rash was actually on her arms and belly as well.

However, her husband claimed that wasn’t there when he picked her up, so the rash must be spreading.

Sam took some pictures of the rash and sent them to the pediatrician. Their daughter did not have a fever or any other symptoms. They kept an eye on it, and fortunately, it did not continue to spread.

They proceeded to do their regular nighttime routine, which included taking a bath. Sam put their daughter in the bathtub.

When she was done, the rash was gone. She went to bed and slept all night. The next day, Sam took her to daycare and mentioned the rash to the teacher.

The teacher told her that the so-called rash might just have been red Jell-O from the sensory bin that she was playing in the day before.

The teacher also said that they told Sam’s husband about it. Sam had to message the pediatrician and tell them it was just Jell-O.

Some TikTok users praised Sam’s husband for being proactive and shared similar scares in the comments section.

“I worked at a childcare center where we used this brand of paint where only the blue and purple stained, but it looked awfully like a giant bruise. We’d warn parents in advance!” commented one user.

“One time, my daughter had dark bruises on her legs, and I was racking my brain trying to figure out what could have happened. Then, I remembered she had blueberries for breakfast that morning and had smushed them all over herself!” declared another.

“When my oldest was like 13 to 14, they had a costume day at school for Halloween. She used my neutrals/brown eyeshadow to make paint splotches, and for some reason, we had to go to her doctor for an urgent visit. Looked like I beat her to within an inch of her life,” shared a third.

