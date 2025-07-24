Her Husband Started Acting Differently One Day Out Of Nowhere, Then Said He Wants A Divorce

evannovostro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

On Memorial Day, TikToker Courtney (@courtneyrenee1017) and her husband weren’t having any problems with their marriage at all.

During that time, they always cuddled on the couch together and were pretty much inseparable. When he was away at school, they would talk on the phone every day.

But recently, he’s been acting differently. One day after work, he called to tell her that he was going to a friend’s house to help them move.

He returned home at around 9:18 p.m., but he was very cold and distant. Courtney assumed that he was just exhausted from a long day.

However, he refused to speak to her for the rest of the week, no matter what she did to try to get him to communicate. The only things he would say to her were not to touch him and that he was not obligated to her.

At the end of the week, he started getting dressed to go somewhere at 8:45 p.m. He did not tell her where he was going, only that he would be back soon.

He did not come home until two in the morning and refused to explain where he had gone. He kept saying that they were done and were better off as friends.

Finally, Courtney snapped and threw her phone across the room. He thought it was funny and pointed and laughed at her. But now, he’s spreading lies about how abusive she is and that she always throws objects at him.

The following week, he repeated the same pattern. During the weekend, he went to a coworker’s house and didn’t come home until two in the morning again. The next week after that, he packed a bag and left. By the end of the week, he was completely moved out.

He is telling people that he wants a divorce and has withdrawn money from their bank account. He even told Courtney’s mom that he never wants to be around Courtney again.

Many TikTok users shared their theories for the switch-up in his behavior in the comments section. Some offered advice on what her next steps should be.

“He cheated and is feeling guilty, so now he’s gaslighting you to make you feel like it’s your fault. He needs to man up and take responsibility for what he’s done!!” exclaimed one user.

“He’s been talking/messing around with someone, and that night he started being weird, she told him she’d be with him. Or he realized he prefers men,” stated another.

“I know people are saying cheating, which, yeah, probably, but be safe. Sudden changes in behavior can be a sign of danger. Change the locks and move the money from your shared bank accounts. Don’t meet with him alone,” advised a third.

Emily Chan