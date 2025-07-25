She Has A Ghost George Living With Her, And The Old Owner’s Daughter Used To See Him Too In The House

Ever since she moved into a house five years ago, TikToker @heyhoneymochi has known that a ghost is living there.

When she and her fiancé were touring the house, she noticed that the upstairs had a lot of tension and pressure in the air. It just gave off a thick and heavy feeling.

The ghost was named George. After they moved in, he began to calm down a lot. She thinks that George just needed to learn who they were because now, they’re all cool with each other, much like a grumpy neighbor who eventually warms up to you after some time.

One time, a friend of hers came over. Her friend was a psychic, and she noted that there was a male spirit upstairs trying to get their attention.

She hadn’t even told her friend about how her house was haunted. Her friend said that the air felt heaviest in the back room.

According to her, it seemed that the spirit was trying to grab her hair and push her down the stairs. TikToker @heyhoneymochi had never noticed that kind of behavior.

After she and her fiancé moved in, the kids of the previous owners of the house came to visit. They had grown up in that house and wanted to come in and look around.

The old owners had lived there for 70 years. As the previous owners’ daughter climbed the stairs, she caught sight of George’s picture.

She told her that when she and her siblings were kids, they had seen George. He would stand in their bedroom and stare at them.

George didn’t exactly seem threatening or interested in causing harm. It was more like he wanted to make his presence known to the occupants of the house.

George is not around much anymore. TikToker @heyhoneymochi can’t really feel his presence. Her encounters with him have been pretty minor, and she would like to keep it that way.

She does not want to provoke him at all. As long as he sticks to the shadows and avoids pushing people down the stairs, @heyhoneymochi is content with letting him haunt in peace.

