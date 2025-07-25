He Had A Heart Attack At 31, And The Doctors Had 90 Seconds To Save His Life

Georgii - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Four years ago, when TikToker Christian Helms (@_christianhelms) was 31 years old, he had a heart attack. It happened while he was working out at the gym.

He had been out of the Marine Corps for about a month. He pushed through the workout without even realizing he was having a heart attack.

When he finished the last pull-ups and squats, the fitness instructor at the gym came up to Christian and told him that he wasn’t looking too well.

Christian did feel terrible. He drove home, walked through the door, and took a bath in the tub. He tried pouring cold water on himself to cool off, but it wasn’t working.

Then, he walked back into the living room and convinced his wife to beat on his chest with two fists because it felt like something was stuck in his heart.

It felt amazing, and he stood back up thinking he was cured. But then, he started dry heaving and had to crawl to the bathroom on his hands and knees.

His wife took him to urgent care. They were told that he was showing symptoms of a heart attack and that he needed to go to the emergency room.

He walked into the hospital, clutching his chest with his eyes closed. The nurses wheeled him to the back, where a nurse who was in the army tended to him.

Christian started cracking jokes with the army guy, saying there was no way a 31-year-old could be having a heart attack. The nurse pumped his arm full of potassium and a liquid IV.

He was in extreme pain and asked the nurse to remove it, but they didn’t listen. After 40 seconds, he passed out and woke up in the operating room.

The doctor said there were three clots in his arm. They started operating on his arm, but then, one of his arteries burst.

They had 90 seconds to save his life. Fortunately, they repaired the artery, and he stayed in the hospital for seven days.

At that time, he was young and in the best shape of his life, so it didn’t seem likely that he was having a heart attack. But now, he’s learned a lot from the experience because it almost cost him his life.

You should always listen to what your body is trying to tell you and understand your capabilities and limitations. Heart attacks are a challenge to recover from, so make sure to take care of your body.

