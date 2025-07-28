He Dumped His Girlfriend When She Brought Up Getting Married, And She Sent Him A Scathing Handwritten Letter

Bostan Natalia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Would you write a scathing letter to your ex, years after they dumped you, or would you try to move on with your life?

This 25-year-old man received a letter in the mail from his ex-girlfriend, Melanie, two weeks ago. Melanie had written multiple pages to him, and he’s actually the one who dumped her approximately a year ago.

“In the letter, she accuses me of playing with her feelings, shattering her heart, being a complete [jerk], and not being a man for not committing to her based on how our relationship ended,” he explained.

“I’m not going to lie, it really made me second-guess myself, because I knew I had hurt her by leaving, but I thought I did the right thing.”

“Three years ago, I met Melanie. She was a nursing student in her last year doing her clinicals, and I worked as a licensed practical nurse. We were chatting when the end of her clinicals and my shift ended, and one thing led to another, where I ended up walking her to her car, and we ended up chatting for almost an hour.”

When they were done chatting, Melanie said he was adorable, and she bashfully handed him her phone number.

He called her later that evening, and they kept on talking. Melanie was the one who asked him out on a date, and from there, they became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Prior to Melanie, he had never been in a committed relationship. He wasn’t the coolest or most attractive guy in high school, so he did not have any luck with the ladies.

After he graduated, he got taller, he dressed in a more appealing way, and he invested in self-care. He truly glowed up, and Melanie became the first girl to show an interest in him.

He was excited, and so he was happy to see where things went with Melanie. The first year of their relationship was casual, but in the second year, it grew to be a lot more meaningful.

He and Melanie moved in with one another, and everything was going well. But in the third year of dating, everything fell apart.

“I found Melanie controlling, she didn’t want to travel with me (I love to travel), and she didn’t want me traveling alone or with friends, and I found her a not particularly tidy or homey person,” he added.

“I was comfortable but not invested. So when she brought up proposing, marriage, and future plans, I told her things wouldn’t work out between us because of the reasons above and left.”

“She said she could work on these things, but I said it was a lot and I’d rather move on, we were nowhere near the same place.”

He ended up showing Melanie’s letter to a handful of his best friends, who maintain that what went down with him and Melanie is all part of figuring out how to have a serious relationship.

They think he was in the right to break up with Melanie, considering he didn’t see how they were compatible.

However, he’s still left wondering if he was rude for not giving Melanie a chance to fix her ways.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

