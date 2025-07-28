She’s Refusing To Let Her Stepsister Live With Her In The Apartment Their Parents Are Paying For

This 20-year-old girl will be entering her junior year of college in the fall. She and her best friend recently signed a lease for an off-campus apartment with two bedrooms, and they’re thrilled.

The new apartment has a small balcony, it’s right near campus, and for the first time, she has real space of her own.

Her parents are assisting her with the rent; while she’s paying for a third, they’re footing the bill for the remainder. As for her roommate, that’s the same arrangement she has with her parents.

“So here’s where things got weird. My stepsister Kayla, who’s 19, just got accepted to the same college and will be a freshman this fall. We’re not close,” she explained.

“We didn’t grow up in the same house and only saw each other during holidays and a few family trips. She’s loud, super messy, and loves partying. I’m introverted and pretty protective of my space.”

“Last week, my stepmom made some offhand comment like how great it’ll be for Kayla to live with me so we can bond. I laughed and said, ‘Wait, what?’ Turns out she and my dad had talked about Kayla moving into my apartment. As in, replacing my best friend as the roommate.”

She shut that down fast. She and her best friend already signed the lease, and her best friend put down a deposit on it, too.

Her dad instantly got angry with her and accused her of being self-centered and an ingrate, considering he’s paying the majority of her rent.

Her stepmom thinks she’s treating Kayla like she’s less than her family member.

“Kayla texted me a sad face emoji and hasn’t said anything else. Now everyone on that side of the family is acting cold toward me,” she continued.

“My mom, who’s divorced from my dad, says I did nothing wrong and should enjoy the space I worked for. My best friend is now nervous that my dad will try to interfere or guilt-trip us into backing out.”

“I do feel a little guilty. Maybe I should’ve talked to my dad before signing anything, since he helps with rent. But at the same time, I’m 20. I found the apartment. I signed the lease. I feel like I should get a say in who I live with.”

