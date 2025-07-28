His Wife Might Divorce Him Since He Can’t Give Her Any Physical Romance Or Fulfill Her Needs

kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone marries you, knowing exactly who you are and the way you love, you assume that means acceptance.

That your honesty won’t one day be used against you, but for this man, who’s always been upfront about his identity and the boundaries of intimacy he’s comfortable with, that trust was shattered in a single afternoon.

Two years ago, this 29-year-old man got married to his 30-year-old wife. Last Thursday, he had a day off from work, so he was watching TV at home.

His wife had been out with her best friend having a sleepover, and when she arrived back home, he asked his wife if she had a nice time.

Instead of his wife talking about her sleepover, she flipped out and started ripping him apart!

“But she immediately started yelling at me that she deserved way better. And I was a pathetic excuse for a man who couldn’t even fulfil her needs,” he explained.

“I asked to calm down and stop yelling at me. I asked her where this was coming from because she never told me she felt this way. I asked her to sit down so we could talk, but she refused.”

“She stared at me for a while and said her friend Amelia helped her realise I wasn’t enough for her, and I wasn’t good enough, and she could do better. So I just asked her what was the point of even marrying me, and she shouldn’t have married me if she expected intimacy? She didn’t even answer me.”

His wife went to their bedroom, packed some of her belongings into a bag, and walked out, leaving him feeling ridiculous.

kiuikson – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He’s honestly ashamed and humiliated, so he can’t turn to his friends for help. You see, he’s ace, and he’s not physically attracted to other people.

While some of his closest friends aren’t clued into that, his wife knew this prior to them even dating. She was aware of what she was getting into with him; it’s not like he lied. When he was little, he was assaulted, and since then, he’s been uneasy with romantic connections.

“…I thought my wife understood she [was] okay with [it] and was happy with me showing her love in other ways [like], dates, flowers, long talks, etc. Now I know this wasn’t the case,” he added.

“My wife’s sister has been messaging me, saying that I’m condescending and that I dismissed my wife, that I’m a jerk.”

“I think we might be heading for a divorce. Am I the jerk? My wife has never acted this way before; it felt like there was a stranger in my wife’s body.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski