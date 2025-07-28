She Walked In On Her Sister’s Husband Making Out With One Of Her Bridesmaids, Yet Kept It A Secret

Your sister is the last person you expect to keep a major secret from you, especially one that could negatively impact your life.

This woman is keeping a secret from her sister, and the guilt is completely consuming her. Several months back, she was organizing her own wedding, and one of her bridesmaids was acting off.

Now, she had invited her sister to be her Maid of Honor, and her sister is married with two children. Her sister is extremely close to her, and she’s been her anchor.

But her sister’s husband is a slimeball, and she’s always disliked the guy. She could never quite put her finger on why she hated him so much, but then she saw something with her own eyes that underscored her gut feeling being correct.

One evening, she threw a little party with her bridesmaids, but her sister had to stay home and watch her kids.



“Later that night, I walked in on my bridesmaid and my sister’s husband making out in my guest bathroom. I froze. They didn’t see me,” she explained.

“I didn’t say anything. I just turned and left. I haven’t told anyone. Not even my fiancé. I feel sick keeping it to myself, especially from my sister, but I also don’t want to be the person who blows up her marriage and family.”

“I keep thinking maybe it was just a drunken mistake, maybe it didn’t go further. But then again, maybe it did. And if it’s happened once, has it happened before? She’s a great mom. She doesn’t deserve this. I keep picturing her face when I imagine telling her. The devastation. The fallout.”

But deep down, she knows keeping this secret will ultimately hurt her sister worse in the end. So here she is, weighing her options and wondering if she should say something to her sister’s husband first.

Her bridesmaid, who went for her sister’s husband, pretends like nothing ever went down. Whenever she sees this girl’s name, it makes her sick.

She actually uninvited this girl from her wedding and lied by saying she no longer felt that close to her. She simply couldn’t handle having this girl stand up there as a bridesmaid, knowing she had made out with her sister’s husband.

“I don’t know what to do. But I know this secret is slowly destroying me. And I hate that I’m now part of something that could ruin my sister’s life,” she continued.

What advice do you have for her?

