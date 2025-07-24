Her Son Dropped Out Of College, And Now He Wants To Quit The Cushy Job She Handed To Him

You give your kid the world. A good education. A soft place to land. A second chance when the first plan falls through. But at some point, you start to wonder, are you helping them grow, or just cushioning every fall?

She thought she was supporting her son through a rough patch. But now that he’s ready to quit his job after just two weeks, she’s asking herself a question no parent ever wants to face: What if he never learns how to stand on his own?

This 48-year-old mom has a 21-year-old son who just informed her that he’s dropping out of college and not planning to return to campus this fall.

Her son feels college is no longer the best option for him, but he fussed over breaking the news to her and her husband.

“He finally got up the courage and tremblingly spoke to us, and then broke down in heavy tears when we told him it was okay, that college isn’t the only way, and it will all figure it out together, as long as he was safe,” she explained.

“We used our connections and were able to get him a position at a local company nearby, making a surprisingly generous hourly wage for a first job.”

Well, her son has spent less than two weeks at his job, and then called in sick to work. Her son then told her he plans on quitting and would like to attend therapy as his next journey.

She was supportive of her son seeking therapy, but she pointed out to him that she wants to have a conversation before he gives notice.

She’s honestly worried about her son’s lack of following through lately, and it could stunt his ability to be independent.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what to say because I’m feeling like this is how 50-year-old adults who never left their parents’ house start. But I know that’s an unkind thing to say,” she added.

“I want to let him know that his getting this position was a unicorn because most people out there are having trouble finding jobs as it is, let alone the cushy, high-paying one we were able to get him. We will not be able to perform such a magic feat again; he’d have to figure it out on his own.”

“For reference, he is very high-functioning autistic and is able to care for himself in all ways. Is it okay if I tell him that we handed him a college education, then we handed him a career, but we can’t endlessly hand him things so easily? I don’t want to handicap him.”

