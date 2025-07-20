He Spent Thousands To Change His Voice After Everyone Said He Sounded Like A Girl

Vasyl - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

His loved ones told him his voice was fine, but they weren’t the ones being mistaken for someone else every time they picked up the phone.

For most of his life, he lived with a voice that never felt right. Not to him. It didn’t match who he was, and it chipped away at his confidence in quiet, constant ways.

So when he finally found a fix, he took it, not to prove anything, not for attention, but just to feel a little more like himself. And now, for the first time in years, he finally does.

This man was just born with an extremely high-pitched voice. Even after he came of age, his voice was still so high that he didn’t sound masculine (and it’s supposed to lower by around an octave or so for men after becoming an adult).

“Despite my family and friends’ insistence, I have been mistaken as a woman over the phone for 2 decades, and it eroded my confidence quite a bit, something I never really shared with others because they would immediately deny that there is something wrong with my voice,” he explained.

He finally went to see an otolaryngologist, also called an ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) doctor, who diagnosed him with puberphonia.

Puberphonia is a disorder that affects your voice, causing you to sound childish or high-pitched. So, he decided to fly to Turkey and have surgery to lower his voice, and he spent $6,000 on the procedure.

His loved ones pleaded with him not to go, but he went regardless. He didn’t want to keep living a life of being mistaken for a girl.

“The doctor changed some thyroid cartilages around my voice box, and my voice that was over 130hz is way down at 86 Hz. The post-op pain was unearthly, but it’s been 2 and a half weeks, and it’s healing well,” he added.

“Never thought I’d do any type of plastic surgery, but I have no regrets.”

