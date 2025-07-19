She Took Back The Car She Bought For Her Boyfriend After She Discovered He’s Been Cheating On Her With A Coworker

Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She bought him a car because she believed in their future. She took it back when she found out he was building one with someone else.

It wasn’t about revenge—it was about reality. Because when you find hotel receipts and lies hiding in plain sight, you don’t just lose trust, you lose the reason you ever gave something so generous in the first place.

Now that he’s calling her petty, she’s wondering: Is it really vindictive to take back a gift when the person you gave it to turned out to be someone you’d never choose today?

A year ago, this 26-year-old woman purchased a car as a birthday gift for her 28-year-old boyfriend. It’s not pretty or luxurious; it’s just a used Honda, and she figured it was better than the piece of junk her boyfriend had, which continued to break down on him.

She bought the Honda in cash, and the title is in her name. A week ago, she was charging the iPad she also bought for her boyfriend when some of his text messages came up.

She could see that he was texting with a girl he works with named Bri, and as she looked into the messages further, she found out he’s been cheating on her with this girl!

“Like, full-on affair, hotel receipts in his email, the whole pathetic package. When I confronted him, he had the audacity to say ‘it just happened’ and that I ‘wasn’t meeting his needs,'” she explained.

“So yesterday I showed up at his job with my spare key and took MY car back. Left his sorry ass to Uber home. Now he’s blowing up my phone, calling me petty and saying I’m ‘punishing him’ and how he’s supposed to get to work.”

“Our mutual friends are split – some say I’m justified, others say the car was a gift, and I’m being vindictive. But like… gifts are for people who respect you, right? [Am I the jerk] for taking back what’s legally mine?”

Dragana Gordic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski