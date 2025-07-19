She Called Her Friend A Creep For Secretly Recording Her Husband And Posting It On TikTok For Likes

There’s harmless content creation, and then there’s crossing the line into being invasive. She thought she was spending time with a friend, someone who knew better than to turn her husband into a prop for likes.

Instead, she discovered she’d been watching someone play a long, quiet game of obsession—one that left her husband humiliated and his privacy completely shattered.

Now that she’s finally pushed back, she’s being labeled the villain for reacting at all. But when someone uses your spouse for attention without your consent, is it really about how you respond, or about how far they were willing to go before getting caught?

This 28-year-old woman has a friend her same age named June. She and her 32-year-old husband hang out with June and her boyfriend a lot.

They frequently go out on double dates together or plan weekend getaways. They’ve all been close for more than two years now, but that all changed one weekend.

Her husband works as an orthodontist, and June’s 12-year-old half-sister Raya is a patient of his. June frequently brings Raya to appointments instead of Raya’s parents.

“June is also a small-time online ‘influencer.’ She’s always recording and vlogging and stuff. Though my husband and I have made it clear to her that we’re absolutely not okay with our faces in her vlogs online, and she seemed to respect that boundary,” she explained.

“We don’t use social media (apart from Reddit), and we trusted her word when she said she’s not gonna post us online.”

Then one weekend, her brother sent her a TikTok video insisting she had to watch it. She opened up the link and landed on June’s account.

June has less than 10,000 followers, but the video she posted had half a million likes or views, so it got an insane amount of engagement.

She watched the video and was horrified to see that June had secretly recorded her husband, stitched the clips together, and put a title on it: ‘God, I see what you’ve done for others.’

“The video was honestly the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen. She had recorded my husband during various of our double dates together, and it was clear he wasn’t even aware he was being recorded,” she added.

“In some of the clips, she would start with her face and then pan the camera towards my husband with a ‘cutesy’ expression and mouthing words like ‘Oh my God.’”

“The worst one was where he was working on her half sister, Raya, wearing scrubs, and she’d recorded EVEN that. She didn’t even bother to blur out the kid’s face while she was lying on the dental chair.”

As soon as she showed her husband the video, he was nauseated. He was so upset and mad that June had recorded him without permission, especially as he worked on a patient.

Her husband sent June a text asking that she remove the video from TikTok and delete anything else she had of him.

June pretended not to know what her husband was talking about before insisting she wasn’t trying to be mean. June said she only posted the video to get engagement, and she pointed out that her husband is hot, so she knew people would love it.

June was honestly proud that she gained more followers from the video. She couldn’t handle how bizarre this all was, but thankfully, she and her husband got all of their loved ones to report the video and succeeded in getting it removed from TikTok.

June became angry after the video was taken down, so she texted her that she’s envious of her success online.

“I replied, saying, ‘You’re delusional and unhinged. You’re not successful, and you’ll never be. Stay away from us, you creepy weirdo.’ Now she’s all weepy and depressed and has been telling our common friends how ‘mean’ I was to her,” she continued.

“She’s also been posting about ‘mental health’ on her socials and about how mean some women are with their words lol.”

She’s left wondering if she was wrong to call June names after what she did.

