Her Husband Ran Away Weeks Ago, And Now He’s Mad She’s Done Storing His Stuff For Free

karuka - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She supported him when he lost his job. She stayed steady when his health fell apart. She even kept the lights on while he checked out of everything, but apparently, the moment she asked for help, she became the issue.

Now he’s vanished, living in a shelter, refusing to contribute, yet still expecting her to carry the weight of his bills and store his things for free.

And as she prepares to finally clear out the storage unit herself, she’s not just letting go of his stuff; she’s trying to let go of the guilt he left behind with it.

Six years ago, this 50-year-old woman got married to her 62-year-old husband. A year ago, her husband unfortunately got laid off from his job, and she told him not to worry about it.

She was happy for him to have some time off to enjoy himself while she played the breadwinner. Yet, six months into her husband being unemployed while failing to do anything helpful, she asked him to find another job.

Right after that, a doctor discovered that her husband’s back is so wrecked that it’s impossible for him to go back to the career he had, so he was unable to job hunt.

“He was an auto body worker. I am very ok with being the one working. This is where it got all messed up. I asked him to help around the house,” she explained.

She asked her husband to power on the dishwasher, or help with dinner, or empty their ashtray, and all of that was too big of an ask for him.

She finally got mad at her husband seven weeks ago and said she’s not sure why he’s still living with her if he’s unwilling to pitch in around their house.

Well, he walked right out the front door, and that was the last time she saw him. Yes, this man literally ran away from home, and he hasn’t been back since.

“He refused to help in the simplest ways, and he thinks I’m out of control. He actually believes I’m the problem. I have asked him to come home over and over again, and he would rather stay at a homeless shelter,” she continued.

“Now he gets a disability cheque every month, refuses to help pay down any of our bills that were outstanding from before he left, but he expects me to keep his stuff here. Storing his things for free.”

“We have a storage unit full of our belongings that I pay for every month. This weekend I am removing my things from the unit and putting all of his stuff in. He told me he’s broke and can’t pay so I’m a miserable [jerk].”

She’s left wondering if her husband is right and if she is being cruel. Her husband is refusing to speak to her and clearly isn’t interested in fixing their marriage, so she’s not sure what to do.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

