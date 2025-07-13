His Friend Wanted To Date A Super Young Girl, And He Called Him Out For Being A Creep

estradaanton - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A few days ago, TikToker Vance (@vanceonmypants) realized that this super cool guy he knew from his first year of college was actually a total creep because he wanted to date a much younger girl.

So, he and Vance didn’t hang out with each other a whole lot, but they kept in touch on occasion. Recently, this guy texted him to ask for a favor. He wanted to know if Vance would go on a double date with him.

Vance agreed because he had nothing else going on. This guy was going after a girl from his EMT class, and she was about to start school at the University of Michigan.

The girl that Vance would be paired up with was one of the other girl’s friends from her hometown. Before the date, Vance decided to look up the social media account of the girl that his friend was pursuing.

Her most recent post was of her with a group of other girls. They were all wearing dresses and holding flowers.

It looked like a prom picture, so Vance went through her other photos to try to find out when she graduated from high school.

It turned out that she had just graduated recently. Vance and his friend were both 21 years old and going into their senior year of college.

He felt sick when he realized what the age difference was. He immediately texted the guy and told him he wouldn’t be able to make it anymore. The guy ended up asking the girl out, and she said yes.

However, the situation still didn’t sit right with Vance. Later, he texted the guy about how disturbing he thought it was.

estradaanton – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Luckily, he took it well and apologized. He is no longer talking to that girl.

Many TikTok users in the comments section praised him for calling out the friend and for setting a boundary that more people should take seriously.

“At 18, I went out with a guy who was 28. (He knew my age, and he looked young, so I stupidly assumed he was a similar age). But I really appreciate that when I met his roommate, he called out the guy for being a creep. Absolutely hold those men accountable,” commented one user.

“I’m glad you ended up telling him. The only way he or any other guy like this is going to change his behavior is if he realizes his friends find it unacceptable,” stated another.

“I applaud you for doing what no other man will. Until guys get honest with each other, this will never stop. Thank you for doing the right thing,” added someone else.

@vanceonmypants UPDATE: i texted him about how disturbing this is and he took it well, apologized to me and is no longer talking to the girl #dating #college ? original sound – vance

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan