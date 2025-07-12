Her Boyfriend Said He Needs To Marry Her Before She Gets Too Fat In Front Of His Friends, So She Shamed Him For His Baldness And Beer Belly

There’s a difference between playful teasing and slowly chipping away at someone’s confidence, and at 28, she’s starting to feel the cracks.

For over a year, she’s been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, who now seems more interested in critiquing her body than caring for her.

After one too many jabs disguised as jokes, she finally snapped and gave him a taste of his own cruelty. But she’s wondering: was she really out of line, or just finally saying what no one else has dared to?

While she wants you to know that her boyfriend is nice for the most part, lately, he’s been making rude comments about her weight.

He will ask her if she’s certain she wants to eat dessert or outright tell her that her outfits would look better if she lost ten pounds.

“For reference, I’m a size 10. Not that it should matter, but I’m active and confident. He knew my body when he met me,” she explained.

“Last weekend, he made a ‘joke’ in front of his friends: ‘I better marry her before she gets any bigger.’ His friends laughed. I didn’t.”

He could tell she wasn’t happy about his comment, and later on, when they were all alone, he wanted to know why she was being so touchy.

He then added that he was attempting to give her some motivation to look her very best. Yikes, right? Yikes.

“So I said, ‘Oh, cool. Should I start making comments about your receding hairline and beer gut, too? Because your baldness is honestly the least of your dating problems,'” she continued.

Her boyfriend went silent, and when he managed to find his words, he called her unconfident and savage.

She’s left wondering if she handled her boyfriend in too cruel a way after shaming him for his baldness and beer belly.

But after all, she was only trying to insult him in order to give him a taste of his own medicine after he’s been coming at her for her weight.

What do you think? Honestly, I think this relationship should be over since her boyfriend can’t treat her with any decency.

You can read the original post below.

