Her Dad Moved His Secret Daughter In, And She Has No Interest Getting Along With Her

Andreshkova Nastya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She didn’t ask for a secret sibling. She didn’t ask for her family to change. And now her dad keeps acting like she’s the problem because she won’t pretend it’s all fine.

This girl shows up, barely speaks to her, acts like it’s some competition, and somehow she’s the one who’s supposed to smooth it over. Be patient. Be kind. Make it easier.

But no one’s asking what it feels like to have your whole life rearranged for someone you never wanted in it.

Back when this 16-year-old girl’s mom was pregnant with her, her mom and dad split up. It stayed that way for a bit more than a year, but then her parents reconciled, married one another, and welcomed her siblings into the world.

But a year ago, her dad discovered that he had a secret daughter, and he fathered her back when he had that brief period of not being with her mom.

This girl is now 15, and her dad invested a year into trying to form a bond with her. Apparently, her mom went to prison, and she was living with her aunt before her dad moved her in with them.

She’s upset that this girl is living under their roof, as she does not get along with her. Her siblings think she’s alright, but this girl ignores all of them.

“With me, it’s like a competition. I know she’s jealous because I had a different life than her. And I grew up with Dad, whom she always wanted to meet,” she explained.

“My dad is a little crazy because the two of us are not bonding. Actually, she didn’t want to live with us because she didn’t want to be around me. And honestly? I wish she would go away, too.”

Andreshkova Nastya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I do not care if she’s innocent in all of this because things would be easier without her around. Especially when she has the hardest time ignoring me. I’d happily ignore her back. But I’m not out here pretending I’ll be her big sister who looks out for her. I told Dad that when he asked me to. I said it in therapy, too, because we’re all in therapy together.”

Her dad still expects her to help this girl have an easier time, but she’s made it clear to her dad she wishes they could go back to how life was without this girl in it.

Her dad reminded her that it was unrealistic, since he was the one who created a mess. He lied to her mom and promised her that he was not with another girl during the time they spent broken up.

Her dad called her childish, petty, and spiteful for not wanting to get along with his secret daughter.

So, here she is, wondering if she’s somehow wrong for being unwilling to make it better for her dad by trying harder with his daughter.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski