She Wouldn’t Let Her Ex-Husband And His Stepkid Come Into Her House To Use The Bathroom, So Her Ex Called Her Cruel

She didn’t say no to be petty. She said no because she didn’t want her ex in her house. It was a boundary she set for a reason, and she stuck to it, even when it got uncomfortable.

But now he’s painting her as heartless for not letting his fiancée’s kid use the bathroom. And she’s stuck wondering if holding that line makes her look cruel, or if she’s just tired of always being the one expected to bend.

This woman and her ex-husband have a custody agreement for their kids that involves one of them going to the other’s house to pick up the children within a two-hour range.

When they recently exchanged the kids, her ex came to her house, and their sons were ready to go. On her camera, she watched her ex pull his car into her driveway, so their sons were just about out the front door when her ex knocked.

She opened up to see what he wanted, and he was holding a four-year-old boy’s hand. Her ex mentioned his fiancée’s son had to use her bathroom.

“I told him I don’t want him to come inside, because I don’t feel comfortable with him in my house. He has a history of snooping through my things,” she explained.

“He asked me to take his future stepson to the bathroom, and I said I was uncomfortable with the situation. He said his stepson needed to pee. I suggested the McDonald’s up the road. He said my bathroom would be way cleaner than a McDonald’s.”

Her 11-year-old son spoke up and asked her ex if they could leave already. Her ex said that his brother had to use the bathroom.

Mind you, this is not technically her son’s brother at all, but her son agreed to take the little boy to the bathroom.

Her ex then stated that she would rather let the kid go to the bathroom in his pants than allow him to use the bathroom in her house.

Her ex added that he hoped they would make it to the McDonald’s down the street in time before the kid had an accident.

“My ex and the boys left. He messaged me afterwards saying I was cruel to a child to punish him, and that’s not okay,” she continued.

“He said I made us both look bad in front of our kids and should be embarrassed [by] my actions. I have been fighting with him for so long [that] my perspective is screwed up. Was I in the wrong?”

