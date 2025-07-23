She Was In A Throuple, But Then The Wife Issued An Ultimatum And Made The Husband Pick Between The Two Of Them

While many people prefer monogamous relationships, this woman was asked to join a throuple with a married couple (who had kids) when she was just 22 years old, and she actually accepted the offer.

Yet, things ultimately went terribly wrong because, in the end, she got blamed for ruining the couple’s marriage.

It was at work that she met a 28-year-old named David, with whom she quickly became friends. Then, when she was going on vacation and needed to leave her dog with someone, she was invited to meet David’s 29-year-old wife, Kelly, who ran a doggy daycare and boarding business out of their home.

She hit it off with Kelly, too, and after the three of them started spending more time together, David eventually asked if she’d be interested in dating them both as a throuple.

“And I said yes. None of us had been in a throuple before, so we agreed to learn together. I moved in because they asked me to,” she recalled.

It only took about a month for things to sour between David and Kelly, who decided to “take a break” in their relationship.

This left her as the middleman, trying to help them both communicate; meanwhile, Kelly kept threatening divorce and also joked about getting “custody” of her in the split.

However, David and Kelly’s issues were eventually resolved (or so she thought), and things seemed to go back to normal. Well, except for the fact that she lost her job after her company fired a ton of people.

This launched her on a job hunt, and soon, she found a brand-new position. The only problem was that she’d need to move an hour and a half away for the job.

It just so happened that David and Kelly’s lease was up, too, and they wanted to find somewhere new to live, especially since Kelly hoped to expand the doggy daycare business. That’s why Kelly found a fresh place for all three of them to live together, and they began to prepare for the move.

Unfortunately, though, the transition was a bit of a nightmare. First, they didn’t have the keys to the property, so she and Kelly actually took the kids to camp in the backyard. Luckily, though, she decided to check the doors and realized one was unlocked, allowing them to start moving the kids inside and get them settled in their sleeping bags.

Next, she and Kelly went to drink a bottle of wine on the front steps to celebrate. It was then that Kelly admitted to wanting a new boyfriend, saying, “David and you are in your honeymoon phase and so good without me.”

She immediately told Kelly that she wasn’t interested in getting another boyfriend, and they’d obviously have to discuss that with David. But to her surprise, Kelly revealed that she’d already been talking to a new guy, who would be her boyfriend only. Plus, she was asked not to tell David about the cheating.

At the time, she agreed to keep Kelly’s secret. Nonetheless, by the time David arrived from work, she spilled the beans, and it turned out that David actually knew the other guy his wife was talking to.

That was only the start of the drama, though, because then came moving day. They got her brother and some of Kelly’s friends to help, but it was she and David who moved a lot of the heavier furniture. This pushed some of Kelly’s acquaintances to make remarks about how she looked more like the wife, while Kelly was “just the girlfriend.”

Later on, she brought her brother home before returning to finish moving everything else, and she found Kelly and her friends hanging out, playing cards. At the same time, she and David continued to move the rest of their stuff alone.

So, by the time they had only one load left, they opted to finish it up, take a shower at their old house, and bring the load to their new house to wrap up for the day. But Kelly had other plans in mind and asked her to stay back to play games with her friends.

“I said it would go faster with the two of us, so we left. When we got back, Kelly’s friends had left, and she said I had alienated myself from her friends by not playing games and getting upset at her friend using my pillow and blanket without asking,” she explained.

Anyway, following the completion of moving day, things seemed to even out. Still, it was clear that tension was brewing. Kelly actually started taking on more doggy daycare clients, despite her and David asking her to wait a bit until they and their own dogs were settled.

On top of that, Kelly got angry at her when she wasn’t able to pitch in and help care for the dogs because she had a disability flare-up. Apparently, Kelly wanted to unpack and spend some time with the kids, hence why she asked for assistance, but her flare-up prevented her from doing much more than taking the dogs outside to go to the bathroom.

So, Kelly ultimately discovered her sitting down and job hunting instead of playing with the dogs, and she got berated for not caring for the pups, which was an “easy job.” And Kelly’s outburst caused her to have a breakdown.

“I went and hid under a blanket and just cried because I felt like this person who I loved didn’t actually love me,” she said.

It was later that same night that their throuple started to come crashing down. While she was sitting outside on the front steps again, Kelly joined her, and they discussed their issues. And in the end, they mutually decided to break up.

Afterward, Kelly also gave David an ultimatum: his wife or his girlfriend. Kelly claimed that she’d respect his decision and supposedly joked that they should both just leave David to find new boyfriends.

Well, the next day, David placed his hand on her knee at one point, and Kelly blew up about how much it hurt to see him with another woman. Kelly even put him on the spot, telling him that he needed to make his ultimatum choice right then and there.

“We went downstairs and talked. I told him to choose whatever would make him happy, but that I didn’t want to lose him,” she revealed.

This pushed David to tell Kelly that their relationship wasn’t healthy, and if you couldn’t have guessed, Kelly freaked out that David didn’t pick her. In fact, the following day, Kelly even told her that she needed to move out and had one week to leave.

So now, their throuple is obviously over, and she’s apparently getting blamed for the failure of Kelly’s marriage. At the same time, she and David are still going strong, and they’re even engaged to tie the knot.

Nevertheless, the fact that the throuple crashed and burned has left her wondering whether not breaking up with David and “ruining” his relationship with Kelly really does make her a jerk or not.

Does it seem like Kelly ever truly wanted to be a part of a throuple? Regardless, did Kelly also contribute to the breakdown of her marriage by cheating?

You can read the original post below.

