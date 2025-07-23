She Hooked Up With Her Boyfriend And Is Upset That He Clearly Lied About His Size

I think at times, it’s easy to exaggerate or tell tall tales to make ourselves feel better or get other people excited about our assets.

But when those little embellishments crash into reality, it can be jarring, especially when they shape your expectations going in.

She wasn’t expecting perfection, but she was expecting honesty. And now, after weeks of connection and buildup, she’s wondering why he felt the need to brag in the first place, and what it means that something so personal was turned into a performance.

This 29-year-old woman has spent the last four months dating her 31-year-old boyfriend. Everything has been wonderful so far, especially since he’s sweet, emotionally available, and interested in starting a family and settling down, which is a stark contrast to the guys she’s met before him.

A couple of nights ago, she and her boyfriend hooked up for the first time, and she was expecting, well, something different.

Let’s just say his claims were a complete embellishment, even though he had made some swaggering remarks about his size.

He’s super tall and built well, so she believed it when he said that she would ‘be in for a treat.’ She giggled when he made those comments, and it never crossed her mind that he would be lying.

“Well, when the moment finally came, I was… surprised. His size was much smaller than I expected — honestly, about the size of my thumb (and I have small hands),” she explained.

“He seemed really insecure, insisted on the lights being off, and the experience was a bit awkward.”

She couldn’t help but feel disheartened and let down. Also, she can’t understand why he would boast about his size when there was no way she wouldn’t uncover his deception.

She knows size isn’t everything, but considering he lied about something so big, she’s wondering what else he could be lying about.

Like she said, he’s genuinely a great guy, but she can’t just overlook this incident, and she’s curious about what she should do.

“I’m feeling conflicted — part of me thinks I should just get over it because [hooking up] isn’t everything, but another part wonders if the misrepresentation is a red flag or if physical compatibility matters more than I thought,” she continued.

“I haven’t brought any of this up to him because I don’t want to hurt his feelings. But [am I the jerk] for being thrown off or a little disappointed after he hyped himself up?”

