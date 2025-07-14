Her Husband Got Another Woman Pregnant After She Failed To Give Him A Second Child

ShevarevAlex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Some decisions don’t feel like choices; they feel like sentences. She made peace with a life that looked different than what she once promised.

But now she’s standing in the aftermath of her husband’s betrayal, being asked to either open her arms to the result of his affair, or lose time with the child she’s already raising.



Everyone else seems to have clarity; her husband, his affair partner, even the future baby, but she’s the only one left without a map, holding the weight of a decision that was never really hers to begin with.

Now, she made a promise to her husband that she would give him a certain number of children, yet she didn’t keep that promise.

“I know I am a villain because I promised my husband 3 kids, but after the first, I just didn’t have it in me. Traumatic birth and depression did a number on me,” she explained.

“My son is 3, and we were in a kind of limbo because he was still bringing up a second child as soon as we had my son, but his frequency started to die down. Last time he talked about it was one year ago. We had a fight.”

“He started his affair afterwards. His AP is pregnant. He admitted to not using protection with her…She is keeping the child.”

Her husband confessed that he resented her so much for changing her mind about giving him three children that it motivated him to cheat.

He is remorseful for hurting her by finding another woman to sleep with, but he’s not pleading with her to stay with him.

ShevarevAlex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He’s leaving it all up to her to decide if she should remain in her marriage or if she should file for divorce over her husband’s betrayal.

“She (the affair partner) contacted me and said that she didn’t know he was married when they started dating, but she couldn’t let him go after she found out 6 months ago. She said she is very sorry,” she added.

“She wants my husband to be involved and wants me to decide what I want to do with my marriage. If I want to leave my husband, then she would want to have a relationship with him and will only be involved with my son’s life as much as I am comfortable with.”

“If I want to stay with my husband, then she will end things with my husband for good. But she doesn’t want her child to not have a father, so she understands that her child will stay with me and she wants [me] to grant her the same courtesy of only being involved with her child as much as she feels comfortable with.”

So, now she has a choice: to choose between losing half of her time with her son, as her husband will most likely get 50/50 custody in the event of a divorce, or she has to allow her husband’s affair child into her house.

“My husband doesn’t show it in front of me, but he seems happy. He got his dream of two kids, and I am in a nightmare,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski