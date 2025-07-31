Her DNA Test Put Her Grandma In Jail After It Was Linked To A Cold Case

nadezhda1906 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A few years ago, TikToker Jenna (@__jennarose__) saw her best friend get a DNA kit for Christmas. She thought it was super cool, so she bought one for herself.

She sent in her DNA and got her results back. Everything was fine until she received a phone call at work about a year later.

A detective from the Michigan state police out of St. Ignace was reaching out to tell her that he had reopened a cold case from over 25 years ago.

He informed Jenna that her DNA was a direct match to the victim of the Baby Garnet case. In 1997, a deceased infant was found at the Garnet Lake Campground in a campground pit toilet. This case was very well-known in the town she grew up in because of how messed up it was.

The detective wanted to connect Jenna with a lady from Chicago, who ran a worldwide database. She could upload Jenna’s DNA into the database to broaden the search.

When she got home from work, she told her mom all about the call. Her mom warned her that it might be a scam.

So, when the lady from Chicago called her and asked for her password, she hung up the phone because that seemed like the kind of question a scammer would ask.

A week later, Jenna got a phone call from her mom, telling her there was an emergency and to come home immediately. Jenna was at work, but fortunately, her manager was understanding and let her leave early.

When she got home, one of her cousins was there. Apparently, the state police had shown up at her doorstep that morning. She told Jenna that she needed to call the lady back because it was not a scam.

So, they ended up uploading Jenna’s DNA into the database, and it came back as a distant relative of the victim of the case.

Then, the lady asked to speak with her mother and to take a DNA sample from her as well. It came back as a direct relative of the victim. So, the only person who could be the culprit was her mom’s mom.

After all that investigating, it turned out that the police had been searching for Jenna’s grandmother for 25 years.

Jenna had never met her grandmother and didn’t even know her name until she was around 14 or 15 years old. Now, her grandma is in jail for her role in the Baby Garnet case.

