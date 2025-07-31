Her Husband Blacked Out At A Bachelor Party, And A Woman Showed Up At Her Office Saying He Got Her Pregnant That Night

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most people think the worst thing that can come from a bachelor party is a hangover. But for this woman, the fallout came knocking on her office door: a stranger claiming to be pregnant with her husband’s child.

Now she’s stuck between trusting the man she’s loved for four years, and listening to the quiet, calm voice of a woman who says she doesn’t want drama, just honesty.

And when the man you married admits he blacked out, how do you trust a memory he doesn’t even have?

Two months ago, this woman’s husband attended a bachelor party for his best friend. The event happened out of town over the course of a weekend, and only the guys were invited.

She’s well aware of what happens at bachelor parties, so she figured drinking and women providing adult-style entertainment would be in the cards.

Her husband did mention to her that there would be women dancing, and she was not happy about it, but she didn’t stop him from going.

She’s spent the last four years married to her husband, and since he has not once given her a reason to doubt his trustworthiness, she wasn’t altogether concerned about his weekend of debauchery with the boys.

Then, a week ago, a woman popped up at her office, and she had never met this woman before in her life.

“Not even at our house, my work. She asks if I’m married to him and then tells me she’s pregnant and thinks the baby is his,” she explained.

Andrey_Arkusha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“[She] said she met him at a party that weekend. Said he was drunk, and they hooked up. She said she tried reaching him, but he ignored her, so she found me.”

“She wasn’t yelling or crazy or anything. Just calm. Like she’d made peace with whatever happened. She told me she’s not looking for anything from me or him yet. Just wants to make sure he knows and asked if he’d be willing to take a test later on.”

She couldn’t manage to reply to this woman, so she stood there silently. The woman gave her phone number to her and walked away.

That evening, when she returned home, she told her husband about this woman claiming to be pregnant with his baby, and he denied it all the way.

He confessed to blacking out, but he promised he didn’t hook up with anyone. He also admitted that there were female dancers and touching involved, but he’s adamant that he didn’t sleep with another woman.

She believes that if her husband blacked out, he couldn’t possibly give her an accurate account of what went down that night.

So, can she really trust her husband’s side of the story?

“I told him he’s going to take the test when the time comes. He agreed, but he’s been acting like I betrayed him for even considering it could be true. Like I’m the one doing something wrong,” she continued.

“My friends are split. Some think the whole thing sounds shady, and she’s probably just trying to pin it on someone. Others say if she went to me instead of blowing it up on social or acting wild, maybe she’s telling the truth.”

“I’m trying to keep my head on straight, but I feel like I’m losing it. Would I be the [jerk] for not standing by him right now when he says he didn’t do it? I don’t know who to believe anymore.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski