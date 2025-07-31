He Was Viciously Cyberbullied, And His Wife Knew Her Family Was Behind The Attack, Yet Never Told Him

You expect your in-laws might not love you right away. Maybe they make awkward comments, maybe they take time to warm up. But what happens when they take it way too far, and your own spouse keeps their secret?



Years into marriage, this man thought the worst was behind him. The anonymous online attacks that once tanked his business and shattered his confidence had finally stopped.

He never knew where they came from until now. And the truth? It cut deeper than he ever imagined. Because it didn’t come from a stranger. It came from her family. And she knew all along.

Five years ago, this 27-year-old man got married to his 30-year-old wife, and they have a two-year-old son together.

They actually met at a convention, and he was instantly drawn to his wife’s incredible costume. They started chatting, and that was it.

His wife is the most incredible, selfless, and loving person he’s met in his life. But while his wife is flawless, her family is not.

His in-laws never wanted to include him, but since he knew how special family was to his wife, he kept trying to get them to like him.

It was only after they welcomed their son into the world that his in-laws began to tolerate him. But let’s rewind here to the time leading up to their wedding.

“Between our wedding planning and shortly before the wedding, I was the target of some relentless and vicious cyberbullying. It got personal. Fake bad reviews polluted my business profile, too. It cost me some potential clients,” he explained.

“I didn’t know where it came from or why. I couldn’t find a solution. I’d report, but it’d take a while for anything to be done, or there’d be more accounts coming out for another round. The whole thing impacted my life and my mental health. It took a toll.”

“My wife was incredibly supportive. She was my rock and my best friend. I loved her even more for her care and how she held me down. Then the trolling and everything stopped.”

It’s been years since, and he thought the attack was behind him. However, a few days ago, his wife revealed to him that her family was the ones cyberbullying him!

He thought she was joking, but she was able to show him evidence in her family’s group chat. While he was aware that his in-laws didn’t exactly love him, he never pictured they would go to lengths like that to destroy him.

His wife promised she wasn’t involved, and she figured out her family was behind the incident several months before they tied the knot.

His wife’s sister-in-law had left her phone open, which led to his wife coming across the proof that her family was harassing him.

His wife intervened and got her family to stop, but he can’t believe his wife sat on this secret for years on end.

Apparently, his wife has been feeling guilty, spoke to her oldest sister, and her sister threatened to reveal the secret to him if she refused to.

So he really has his sister-in-law to thank for learning the truth, since it seems his wife would have kept that secret if her hand hadn’t been forced.

“Nothing my wife said made it better. She knew for years what her family did and hid it from me. She kept everything quiet. It hurts more coming from her because she knew firsthand my pain,” he added.

“I was pretty numb. My wife was anxious and kept pushing for me to say something. I told her there wasn’t anything she could say right now that would make it ok. What she did was no better than what her family did. They made my life [a nightmare], and her first instinct was to cover for them.”

“She started crying and begged me to understand. She said it wasn’t like that, and she was trying to make things right with as little damage as possible and mend relationships.”

He asked his wife for space to process everything, and she is not giving it to him. He feels like his wife stabbed him in the back, and he’s not sure how to move forward.

His wife picked her family over him, and he doesn’t see how he can ever trust his wife again. While he isn’t interested in ending his marriage over this, he’s not sure what to do.

What advice do you have for him?

