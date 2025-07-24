Her Friends Made Fun Of Her Miscarriage, So She Walked Out Of Game Night And Went Home

There are certain topics that should just be off-limits when it comes to joking around. There’s a line between dark humor and cruelty.

Grief, especially something as devastating as a miscarriage, should never be fair game for a roast. And the fact that her boyfriend not only laughed but also tried to make her feel like the problem? That’s not just tone-deaf, that’s a failure of basic empathy.

This wasn’t about being too sensitive or ruining the night; it was about standing up for yourself when the people around you make light of your pain. If anything, she handled it with more grace than most would in her shoes.

So no, she didn’t overreact. She drew a boundary. And honestly, it’s time to ask why the person sitting beside her didn’t do the same.

This 31-year-old woman unfortunately miscarried six months ago, and it broke her heart to lose her baby. She is managing to heal, but she understandably isn’t open to talking about what happened.

Not that long ago, she and her 33-year-old boyfriend went to a game night along with two couples they’re really good friends with.

“One of the games included ‘roasting’ each other for points (ugh). I was hesitant, but played along, until one of the guys joked that I ‘always take forever to show up, kind of like that baby that never came,'” she explained.

“Everyone gasped, but then… laughed. I immediately stood up and told them I was leaving. My boyfriend followed me outside and said I was ‘ruining the night’ and that ‘it was just a dumb joke.’ I said if he had my back, he would’ve said something instead of laughing with them.”

Her boyfriend doubled down and accused her of being dramatic, and as for that group chat they have with the other couples? Nobody has said a peep in there since game night.

She’s left wondering if there’s any chance her boyfriend is right and she did overreact.

What do you think?

