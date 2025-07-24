He Doesn’t Want To Recreate His Late Twin Brother By Giving His Voice To His Wife To Use With AI

Grief does strange things to people. And now, with AI, it’s blurring the line between remembering someone and trying to bring them back.

He gets that his sister-in-law is devastated. She lost her husband. But being asked to lend his voice, his twin brother’s identical voice, to help recreate a version of him through a machine feels like too much. It’s not just eerie. It feels wrong. Like turning mourning into something scripted and synthetic.

He’s still grieving, too. And now he’s caught in the middle of someone else’s heartbreak, being asked to give away the one thing that still makes him feel like himself.

Four months ago, this 27-year-old man’s twin brother, Aiden, sadly passed away in a car accident. He and Aiden were identical twins, so they shared the same exact face and voice.

Aiden got married to his 28-year-old wife, Emily, three years ago, and he came to love Emily like she was his own sister.

Emily has been having a hard time dealing with her grief in light of losing Aiden, but lately, things with Emily have gotten bizarre.

“Emily reached out and said she’s been experimenting with AI voice technology and asked me for extensive voice recordings of myself reading stories, answering questions, even pretending to have a conversation, so she can feed it into the AI and recreate Aiden’s voice for herself,” he explained.

“She said it would bring her comfort, like talking to him again, and that it could help with her therapy. At first, I felt sympathetic…but the more I thought about it, the more it made me feel deeply uncomfortable. She wants to create a virtual version of my dead brother, using my voice, his twin.”

“I told her no. That it creeped me out, and felt like she was trying to hold on to something unnatural. She cried and called me heartless, said I didn’t understand what real grief felt like (ouch), and accused me of gatekeeping my brother’s memory.”

His parents have since gotten involved, and they are pushing him to give his voice to Emily, as they think he should be doing whatever it takes to help her heal.

He just feels that if he allows Emily to have his voice, it will make him give a piece of himself away. He believes he would only be helping Emily craft a ghostly version of Aiden.

Do you think he’s wrong for not wanting to share his voice with Emily?

