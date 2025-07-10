She Saw A Ghostly Creature With Glowing Eyes In Her Apartment Built During The 1920s

Christian Hillebrand - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Meggan (@meggaverse) lived in a studio apartment built during the 1920s, located in Silver Lake in Los Angeles, she saw a ghostly creature with glowing eyes.

The layout of her apartment included a closet with a bathroom, a big main room, and a kitchen area that could be closed off with French doors.

She had only been living in the apartment for a couple of weeks when the first incident occurred. She was sitting in her bed and watching TV when she was suddenly struck with the feeling that someone was watching her. From her position, she could see into the kitchen area.

She looked up and saw a little boy around the age of seven or eight peeking around the corner. This happened a few times, but it didn’t really freak her out, and she just left him alone.

A couple of weeks later, things actually began to get pretty frightening. One night, she woke with a start and saw a black silhouette with glowing red eyes standing over her. She jumped out of bed and turned on the light, but the figure disappeared.

After talking to her pagan therapist, Meggan decided to cleanse her apartment. But first, she had to warn the little boy and tell him to walk toward anything that didn’t look like it was part of this world so that he could finally find his people.

So, that’s what she did. Then, she cleansed her apartment with incense smoke, which seemed to get rid of any evil spirits and energy.

In the comments section, several TikTok users shared stories about their own paranormal experiences.

“My granddaughter was like maybe 2 years old or younger, and she would come over and go to the end of the hallway and just giggle and have the best time. I decided one day to cleanse, as lots of stress with me and hubby. When granddaughter came over the next day, she ran down the hall and cried. ‘Oh no! Lolly, what you do?’ commented one user.

Christian Hillebrand – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“When I lived in Austin, at my boyfriend’s apartment, I saw a full shadow figure like that and got scratched and had stuff thrown at me. Multiple incidents,” wrote another.

“I lived in a creepy duplex in Killeen, Texas; it definitely felt like someone was following me up the stairs there,” added a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan