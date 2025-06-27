Her Crazy Ex Shot Out A Window Behind Her Head, Jumped Off A Balcony, And Got Stuck In Her Windshield

Some relationships just aren’t meant to be, especially when it is full of violence and just short of practically burning down the whole town.

A TikTok user who goes by the handle @donairduchess is describing one of the most unhinged moments she experienced with her crazy ex-boyfriend, who was definitely a lunatic, to say the least.

One time, her ex-boyfriend loaded up his shotgun and threatened to shoot her if she talked back at him one more time.

She refused to resort to begging during the last moments of her life, so she ordered him to shoot her. He shot behind her head at the window of his own grandparents’ house.

She quickly got into her car and tried to leave, but he suddenly jumped off the balcony and landed on top of her car.

His foot was stuck in the windshield. She started backing up to get out of there and go home while he was hanging on for dear life.

Finally, she decided to pull over because she didn’t want to go to jail if he flew off the car and got hurt. She stopped, allowed him to get into the car, and began driving again.

He proceeded to punch her repeatedly in the arm and grabbed the glasses off her face so she couldn’t see the road.

The only thing she could think to do was to rip the rearview mirror off of her car and slash his face open with it. He leaped out of the car and dragged her out from the driver’s side.

They fought on the side of the road, just pounding each other with their fists.

He ended up going to jail. They still weren’t even broken up at that point yet. Obviously, now, they are not together anymore. She has currently been with the same loving man for over a decade.

Whenever she hears stories about women being in danger because of men, she is ready to defend them because she has experience with physical fighting and can handle anything that men might throw at her.

Some TikTok users could relate to her story and described their own experiences with domestic violence.

“The day I finally left my six-year toxic relationship, he loaded a shotgun and, put it in his mouth and begged me not to leave him. I told him if you’re going to do it, wait until I walk out the door because I don’t want to smell it,” commented one user.

“This is like when I tell people I ran through an alley away from my ex and hid behind a car in the dark to get away from him, and we stayed together two more months,” shared another.

