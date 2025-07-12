She Calls Her Mom And Dad’s Landline, And A Strange, Ghostly Woman Sometimes Answers

For the last couple of decades, something strange has been happening when this 30-year-old woman calls her mom and dad’s landline phone.

Every so often, when she dials their number, a woman answers; a voice that sounds like it’s been frozen in time. Just one word. Same tone, same rhythm, every single time. No response. No variation. Just silence on the other end.

Some say spirits can cling to the things they once held dear, like mirrors, radios, or phones. And now, she’s starting to wonder if her mom might be right: maybe the voice on the line isn’t a glitch. Maybe it’s a ghost still trying to answer a call.

Her mom and dad live in a house that was built back in the 1950s. The woman who used to live there before her parents was elderly, and she’s not positive if this woman passed away in the home or somewhere else.

Their neighbors say that their house next door is haunted, though she doesn’t know all of the details; it’s just an interesting note on their neighborhood.

Anyway, back to her mom and dad’s landline phone and what happens when she dials them from her cellphone.

“After a few rings, the line opens and a woman’s voice says ‘hello?’ It sounds like an old-fashioned woman’s voice,” she explained.

“I say ‘hello, who is this?’ or some other similar response. There is no answer. The line remains open until I hang up. If I call back, I don’t hear the woman again.”

“Every time this happens, the ‘hello?’ is exactly the same. The voice hasn’t aged in decades.”

Her mom believes the woman who is answering the phone is the old owner, and she’s left wondering if you think so too.

Do you think it’s the elderly woman who lived there before her parents, or is there another explanation for the voice on the other end of the phone?

