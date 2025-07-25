She Caused A Flight To Get Canceled After Having An Accident In The Bathroom, And She Was Taken Off The Plane In A Wheelchair

About a year ago, TikToker Meghan Reinertsen (@meganreinertsen) single-handedly caused a flight out of Indianapolis to get canceled, and now, she’s ready to talk about it.

That day, she got up at 3 a.m. Portugal time to fly from Faro, Portugal, to Lisbon. From Lisbon, she flew to Newark and then to Indianapolis in the hopes of making it to the premiere of a film that she worked on.

She woke up from a five-hour nap when the plane was about 30 minutes away from the Newark airport. She felt a great disturbance deep within her bowels.

She was not prepared to deal with stomach issues when she had to spend the next two hours going through the customs line, checking her bag in, and going through security.

She managed to make it through the customs line. By that point, she was sweating profusely and her stomach was cramping.

Somehow, she reached her next gate with 10 minutes to spare because the flight had gotten delayed by 10 minutes.

She had no time to use the bathroom, though. So, she got on the plane and hoped for the best. She spent the next 30 minutes in agony.

The seatbelt signs were on, so she couldn’t get up to use the bathroom. Finally, she couldn’t stand the pain any longer and decided that it was an emergency.

She made it to the bathroom and had the worst diarrhea she had ever experienced in her life. After 20 minutes, she wiped and pulled her pants up.

She had the urge to vomit and took her sweatshirt off because she was sweating heavily. With every gag, she felt herself soiling her pants a little, and she did not have another change of clothes.

In a panic, she whipped open the bathroom door and yelled for help. A flight attendant came to her aid and pushed her back into the bathroom with a plastic barf bag. She stayed in the bathroom for the next hour and a half of the flight.

Every so often, the flight attendants would come to check on her. By now, everyone knew about her struggle because she was loudly moaning and groaning. She did not care because she was in so much pain.

She got clearance from the pilot to stay in the bathroom during landing. After everyone got off the plane, a flight attendant told her to take her time and that the next flight had been canceled.

At the moment, she didn’t realize that the flight had been canceled because of her. She just thought it was an amazing coincidence.

Finally, she made it out of the bathroom. They wheeled her off the plane in a wheelchair because she was unable to walk.

They dropped her off at baggage claim, where she retrieved her two full suitcases, and went to get her rental car.

Luckily, it was only a 15-minute drive to her hotel. At the hotel, she slept and pooped on repeat. The next day, she got ready to go to the premiere.

She took a shower and showed up looking like a glowing goddess. She had a great time at the premiere, and no incidents occurred.

The next morning, she woke up with the sheets covered in her diarrhea. She removed the sheets, wadded them up, tossed them in the corner, and lay back down on the bed. She needed to get more rest because her flight was in five hours.

When she woke up, she had to tell the lady at the front desk about the soiled sheets. Then, she got on her flight to Atlanta and left this whole mess behind her.

