His Fiancée Keeps Talking To Her Former Fling, So He’s Worried She Still Has Feelings For The Guy Since She Deleted Messages Between Them

  |  
Jul 17, 2025
Close-up portrait of beautiful young brunette woman with amazing green eyes in modern white style cafe. Girl in pink dress posing near bright wooden wall, she has natural make-up
romannoru - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you found out that the person you’re about to marry still keeps in touch with one of their old hookups, how would you feel about it?

Would it influence your decision to walk down the aisle? Would it make you concerned that they still have feelings for the other person?

For the last two years, this 31-year-old man has been with his 30-year-old fiancée. They had the definition of a whirlwind romance, but they really have developed a genuine bond.

“We share values, have a deep emotional connection, and similar life goals. We recently decided to get married, and up until now, I’ve felt nothing but grateful. But lately, something’s been weighing on me,” he explained.

“Before our relationship, she had a casual on-and-off connection with a guy who lives abroad but still visits our city (US metropolitan area).”

“From what I understand, they would meet up when he was in town, but it wasn’t a relationship. She was open with me about it and even told him directly that we’re now engaged. He congratulated her.”

His fiancée’s former fling contacts her pretty consistently, and she’s been replying back to him. His instincts told him to check her phone, so he did.

He’s ashamed that he went on a little hunt for information, but he did find some worrying details in that device. His fiancée’s former fling asked her out not too long ago.

A couple of days after, his fiancée responded that she lives with him currently, and this guy congratulated his fiancée yet again.

Ok, you might not think that’s too bad, but keep reading. It gets juicier.

“What’s been sitting with me more than anything is that I also found a hidden screenshot she’d saved from a while back,” he added.

“It was a message from him that said something like, ‘If he hadn’t proposed, I would have.’ That message was later deleted from their chat.”

“I’m not sure what to make of that. She hasn’t hidden the existence of this person from me, but the fact that this one message was screenshotted and then deleted makes me feel uneasy. I don’t know if it was just sentimental, nostalgic, or something else – but it’s been sitting in my head.”

“Our wedding is approaching, and I keep going back and forth between trusting what we’ve built and wondering if there’s something unresolved on her side. I’m also thinking about being honest with her about checking the messages and how I’ve been feeling since.”

He’s left wondering if it’s a good idea for him to try to discuss the deleted messages with his fiancée, or if that will only wreck the trust they’ve built up.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read



By Bre Avery Zacharski
