She Was With Her Dying Dad When Her Husband Asked His Work Crush Out On A Date

YURII Seleznov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It wasn’t just that he crossed a line—it was when he did it. She was thousands of miles away, grieving her father’s final days, while her husband was back home asking another woman out. And even though nothing physical happened, the timing made it feel like more than just a harmless crush.

Now he’s apologizing through tears, but she’s the one left carrying the weight of his choice. And in the quiet aftermath, she’s wondering: is this something you work through, or a sign that something’s already broken?

This 24-year-old woman was digging through her 30-year-old husband’s phone when she came across something concerning.

She can fully admit, by the way, that she was wrong to go snooping, but she clearly felt like she couldn’t trust her husband after he told her about his work crush.

Her husband works in a bar, and close to two months ago, her husband said he was crushing on one of his female coworkers.

“…He told me she was very flirty with him, and he was receptive to this little flirt. I was ok with that, I think it’s totally ok to have attraction toward someone else when you’re with someone. It’s ok until you do something of this desire,” she explained.

Several days after her husband told her about his work crush, she had to fly to another country to be with her dad, who was dying from lung cancer.

Not long after she arrived to be by her dad’s side, her husband flew in, too. When her dad passed away, she and her husband flew home.

The week they returned, she felt suspicious and had a gut feeling that something was wrong, and that led her to go through her husband’s phone.

YURII Seleznov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Mainly, he was acting upset and sensitive, yet he didn’t have a valid reason. So, after some investigation work, she uncovered messages between her husband and his work crush.

“This is how I knew that he asked this girl for a date; he simply asked her if she was available to go out, the day right after I left,” she added.

“He also reacted to her story (he usually never clicks on stories). The girl said she wasn’t, she had a boyfriend…”

“Anyway, I talked to my husband right after this ‘discovery’, he was very sorry, and still is, he cried with guilt. It’s been almost 3 weeks and I still can’t forgive him.”

They were supposed to go on a few vacations, but she canceled them all, as she has no interest in doing things with her husband.

She feels stabbed in the back that he had the audacity to ask another girl to go on a date with him, while she was dealing with an awful emergency, no less.

She’s not convinced she should file for divorce over what her husband did, so what do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski